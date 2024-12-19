Search icon
Published 12:41 IST, December 19th 2024

Kia Syros Showcased in India, Bookings Commence on January 3

Kia Syros made its global debut in India. It comes loaded with features and multiple engine options. Here's everything you should know about it:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Kia Syros | Image: Republic Auto

Kia Syros in India: Kia Syros has made a global debut in India. Regarding design, Syros has a bold appearance, flush door handles, and decent space in the interiors. Coming to features, it is equipped with automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof, and for safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS features. The bookings commence from January 3, 2025. 

Here is a look at the specifications of the Kia Syros:

Kia Syros Design:

The Kia Syros has a bold front design. It has vertical LED DRLs and projector headlamps, similar to the Kia Carnival. The bumpers get silver treatment for an elegant appearance. On the side, the Syros has flush door handles for better aerodynamics. The silhouette of Syros is boxy. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels in its top-spec trim. Coming to the rear, the Syros has decent boot space on offer. It has L-shaped LED taillamps. However, Kia has cut corners by offering halogen lamps for indicators and reverse lights.

Kia Syros Interiors:

The interiors of Kia Syros have decent space. The dashboard gets dual 10.25-inch displays. Since it is a sub-4m compact vehicle, the rear seats comes with seat recline function and has forward and backward adjustment. Along with that, It offers decent headroom. 

Kia Syros Features:

Kia has loaded Syros with multiple features. It includes ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, and more. The company also claims that terrain modess will enhance the driving experience. It comes with ventilated seats in both the rows, Harmon Kardon music system. 

Kia Syros Engine Specifications:

The Syros will be powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm toruqe mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT. There is a 1.5L diesel engine, producing 115BHP and 250Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a torque converter gearbox. 

Also Read: Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Which sub-4m compact SUV to pick?

 

Updated 13:10 IST, December 19th 2024

