Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Which sub-4m compact SUV to pick?

Sonet vs Nexon: The sub-4m compact SUV segment consists of a wide array of SUVs on offer. Kia Sonet is a sub-4m compact SUV, which comes with sporty exteriors, decent space in the interiors, and offers a plethora of features. It is offered with three engine options and multiple transmission options. The Kia Sonet competes with the Tata Nexon in its segment. The Tata Nexon offers a sleek exterior design, and spacious interiors and also offers a comprehensive set of features. Tata provides Nexon with a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine with multiple transmission options.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison that will help buyers pick the right sub-4m compact SUV for themselves.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Price

The price of the Kia Sonet starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base HTE variant. Kia Sonet is offered in 10 variants. The price of the Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart (O) variant. Tata also offers Nexon in 10 variants.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Exteriors

The exterior designs of the Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet are quite different. Kia Sonet offers a bold and muscular appearance and on the other hand, Tata Nexon has a sleek design. Sonet comes with full LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Tata Nexon also offers LED headlamps and DRLs. Tata Nexon’s LED DRLs come with a welcome and a goodbye function.

At the side, Sonet runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and the Nexon is also offered with 16-inch alloy wheels. Tata Nexon is wider but the Kia Sonet has more height.

At the rear, the Kia Sonet and the Tata Nexon offer connected LED taillamps. The Tata Nexon LED DRLs perform a welcome and a goodbye function as the front LED DRLs. The boot space of the Kia Sonet is 385L and the boot space of the Tata Nexon is 382L.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Interiors

Inside, the dashboard layout of the Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet is quite different. The Kia Sonet comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument cluster with a connected panel. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument cluster. The infotainment screen stands in the middle of the dashboard.

The rear seats of the Kia Sonet offer sunshades to cut the harsh sun in summer. The rear seats of the Kia Sonet and the Tata Nexon offer decent space.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Features

The Kia Sonet offers features such as Level-1 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and more. Additionally, it also offers a sunroof, and a wireless charger as well. On the other hand, Tata Nexon offers a regular and panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, driving modes, and more. It also comes with blind view assist, and automatic headlamps as well.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Safety

The Kia Sonet offers safety features such as a 360-degree parking camera, Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, traction control, TPMS, and more. On the other hand, Tata Nexon offers six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more. Tata Nexon scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Engine Specifications

The Kia Sonet is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. There is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as well, which produces 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed iMT gearbox and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The Kia Sonet is also offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 115BHP and 250Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual, iMT, and an automatic transmission.