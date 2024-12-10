Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:45 IST, December 10th 2024

Kia Syros Teased with ADAS, Terrain Modes, and More

Kia India has teased new visuals of its upcoming car, Syros in India ahead of its launch. Syros will come equipped with ADAS, terrain modes, and more.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Kia Syros to get ADAS features | Image: Youtube Screengrab

Kia Syros Launch: Kia India has teased new visuals of its upcoming car, Syros in India ahead of its launch. The Korean automaker highlighted its features, which showcased that it will come equipped with ADAS features, terrain modes, and more. According to the video teaser, Syros will get LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs and in features. Kia India will unveil Syros on December 19, 2024, and the launch is expected in January. Kia will be showcasing the Syros at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.  

Let us look at the details of the upcoming Kia Syros in India:

Also Read: Kia Sonet vs Skoda Kylaq: Which SUV is better?

Kia Syros Features:

Talking about the features, the upcoming Kia Syros is going to be loaded with it. According to the media teaser, the Syros will come with a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and more. It will have two type-C charger ports and a 12V charging socket.

Additionally, it will also feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Kia Syros will come equipped with ADAS features, which will consist of lane keep assist. To enhance the driving experience, the automaker will offer driving modes and cruise control as well.

Kia Syros Exteriors:

As per the recent media teaser, the Syros will have LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs. The design of the headlamps is similar to the Carnival MPV. Syros’s bumpers will get a silver finish and the hood is on the higher side.

According to the automaker, Syros will have roof rails and will come with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, Syros will come with L-shaped LED taillamps.

Kia Syros Interiors:

Inside the Syros, it will have a steering wheel similar to the Kia EV6.

Kia Syros Competition:

Kia India will position the upcoming Syros between the Sonet and the Seltos. It will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO. 

Updated 17:45 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.