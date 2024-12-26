Search icon
Published 16:27 IST, December 26th 2024

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Which one to Pick in 2025?

Kia recently unveiled the Syros in India. The company positions it between Sonet and Seltos. Here's a feature-by-feature comparison of Syros and Sonet:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet | Image: Republic

Syros vs Sonet: Buyers who are planning to buy the Kia Sonet can wait for some time as the company has recently unveiled the Syros for the Indian market. Kia says it will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. Syros has features such as both-row ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and more. The design of the Syros is different, having vertical LED headlamps, high bonnet lines and squared-out wheel arches. The Sonet is a sub-4m compact SUV, having sporty aesthetics and decent space in the interiors.

To help buyers make the right decision for which car to pick, here is a feature-by-feature comparison as to how the Syros could be a better choice, or if getting the KIA Sonet would be the right decision.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Design

The design elements of the Kia Syros are different from the Sonet. The Syros has vertical LED headlamps with LED DRLs whereas the Sonet has a horizontal design for the headlamps. On the side, the Syros is longer and wider than Sonet. The Syros runs on 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the Sonet has 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the boot space of the Syros is better as it is longer than the Sonet. The Syros has an L-shaped LED taillamp and a subtle rear spoiler whereas the Sonet has a connected LED taillamp.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Interiors

The interiors of the Kia Syros have three trims on offer. The dashboard layout of the Syros is different from the     Sonet. The Syros has a dual-connected screen with a climate control display connecting the infotainment and instrument cluster. The Syros has a neatly laid dashboard with a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet has an all-black interior for the dashboard and vertical AC vents. The Kia Sonet has a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

Also Read: Kia Syros Showcased in India, Bookings Commence on January 3

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Features

The feature list on the Kia Syros is long. For starters, it has both-row climate control, rear seat reclining and sliding functions, a wireless charger, terrain modes, a digital instrument cluster and more. Additionally, it also features driving modes, paddle shifters, and ambient lighting. For safety, the Syros has six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, TPMS and more. Talking about the Sonet has driving modes, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, rear sunshades, and more. For safety, it is also equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Engine Specifications

The Kia Syros and the Sonet share their powertrain options. Buyers considering the Syros will get a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It is also available with a 1.5L diesel engine, producing 115BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The Sonet is powered by the same 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine. Additionally, the Syros has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. 

Also Read: 2025 Range Rover Sport launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More
 

Updated 16:27 IST, December 26th 2024

