Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Which one to Pick in 2025?

Syros vs Sonet: Buyers who are planning to buy the Kia Sonet can wait for some time as the company has recently unveiled the Syros for the Indian market. Kia says it will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. Syros has features such as both-row ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and more. The design of the Syros is different, having vertical LED headlamps, high bonnet lines and squared-out wheel arches. The Sonet is a sub-4m compact SUV, having sporty aesthetics and decent space in the interiors.

To help buyers make the right decision for which car to pick, here is a feature-by-feature comparison as to how the Syros could be a better choice, or if getting the KIA Sonet would be the right decision.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Design

The design elements of the Kia Syros are different from the Sonet. The Syros has vertical LED headlamps with LED DRLs whereas the Sonet has a horizontal design for the headlamps. On the side, the Syros is longer and wider than Sonet. The Syros runs on 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the Sonet has 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the boot space of the Syros is better as it is longer than the Sonet. The Syros has an L-shaped LED taillamp and a subtle rear spoiler whereas the Sonet has a connected LED taillamp.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Interiors

The interiors of the Kia Syros have three trims on offer. The dashboard layout of the Syros is different from the Sonet. The Syros has a dual-connected screen with a climate control display connecting the infotainment and instrument cluster. The Syros has a neatly laid dashboard with a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet has an all-black interior for the dashboard and vertical AC vents. The Kia Sonet has a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Features

The feature list on the Kia Syros is long. For starters, it has both-row climate control, rear seat reclining and sliding functions, a wireless charger, terrain modes, a digital instrument cluster and more. Additionally, it also features driving modes, paddle shifters, and ambient lighting. For safety, the Syros has six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, TPMS and more. Talking about the Sonet has driving modes, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, rear sunshades, and more. For safety, it is also equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS.

Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: Engine Specifications