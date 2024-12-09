Kinetic Green Partners With JioThings To Launch Digital Display Platforms

JioThings Collab with Kinetic Green: Kinetic Green Energy, an electric vehicle maker, and Power Solutions on Monday announced that it has developed a technical collaboration with JioThings, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited. This collaboration will cater to the launch of a suite of digital display platforms and analytics.

"By leveraging this partnership, we aim to deliver advanced software platforms and digital solutions that enhance electric vehicle user experiences. Our goal is to provide riders with seamless connectivity, intelligent features, safety, and exceptional convenience," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, co-founder and CEO of Kinetic Green.

This long-term partnership of Kinetic Green and JioThings represents a step forward in promoting electric mobility in India. Together, the companies are committed to fostering a more sustainable future, said Ashish Lodha, President of Jio Platforms Limited.

Kinetic Green's New Display:

As part of this collaboration, Kinetic Green is unveiling a new Smart TFT-based digital and connected display platform. According to the company, this will help to enhance the riding experience for its consumers on its E2W platforms.

The company further added that these developed displays will be integrated with essential features. As per the statement from the company, the features include real-time navigation, notifications for incoming calls, information on nearby charging stations, and more.

Features:

The partnership between Kinetic Green and JioThings will also present some key features. The key features of this partnership include a built-in Bluetooth and telematics-enabled device. This will help in ensuring smooth connectivity.

Along with this, it also allows users to observe and control all the essential vehicle functions through their smartphones. According to the company, the riders can access data on navigation, speed, battery charge status, and distance to empty, creating a user-friendly experience.

The statement also highlighted the integration of the solution, which leverages Jio's advanced hardware supported by its 4G connectivity.