Looking to buy Honda City? Here is a List of Three Alternatives that You Need to Check

Honda City Alternatives: Honda City is a premium D-segment sedan that has been on sale for more than two decades. It has a subtle exterior design and spacious interiors and offers a V-TEC petrol engine. It has features such as a blind view assist, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. Regarding safety features, the Honda City has six airbags, Level-1 ADAS, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. Regarding engine options, the Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 121 BHP and 145 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The price of Honda City starts at Rs 11.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a list of its top three alternatives that buyers can check out for Honda City:

Hyundai Verna

The first car that buyers can check out is the Hyundai Verna. The Hyundai Verna is the oldest competitor to the Honda City. Hyundai recently gave a facelift to the Verna and updated its design, space, and features. Talking about features, it comes with automatic climate control, a sunroof, ambient lighting and more. It has six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, traction control, and more for safety. Regarding engine options on offer, the Hyundai Verna is powered by a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 115 BHP and 145Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an IVT gearbox.

A 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine also powers the Hyundai Verna. This engine produces 160 BHP and 253 Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai Verna is Rs 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Slavia

Buyers can select the next car on the list, the Skoda Slavia. Skoda Slavia has a sporty exterior and spacious interior, and it comes with petrol engines. It has features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, and more. Skoda Slavia has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control and more for safety. Regarding the engine options, the Skoda Slavia is powered by a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 115BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The Skoda Slavia also has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 150BHP and 253Nm torque and is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The price of Skoda Slavia is Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The third sedan on the list that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Ciaz has been on sale for quite some time and demands a facelift or an upgrade. It has a simplistic design, spacious and comfortable interiors, and a single petrol engine. Its features include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and more. For safety, it has dual front airbags, ABS, and EBD. Regarding the engine option, Ciaz is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine producing 104 BHP and 143 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed and four-speed automatic gearbox.