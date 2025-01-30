Indian Jimny in Japan: Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the ‘Made in India’ Jimny five-door SUV in Japan. According to the company, the Jimny is the second model exported to Japan in FY 2024-25. The Jimny is produced at its manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana. It is available in a single-engine option.

"The introduction of ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door in Japan is a testament to the global level of excellence in our manufacturing capability. It is our second model to be exported to Japan in this fiscal year (FY 2024-25) after Fronx in August 2024,” Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

Maruti Suzuki Exports in 2024:

According to a statement from Maruti Suzuki, the automaker shipped over 3.23 lakh vehicles to around 100 countries in CY 2024. Recently, the automaker started exporting Fronx to Japan.

Here’s a rundown of the ‘Made in India’ Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Exteriors:

The exteriors of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny are boxy. It is built on a ladder-on-frame chassis. The front has round LED headlamps, a chrome grill and blacked-out bumpers. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and the length is under 4m. At the rear, the spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interiors:

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny's interior is all black. The rear has decent space for passengers. The dashboard has a clean layout, and there is a 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity. The instrument cluster is an analogue unit that shows plenty of information. The steering wheel is similar to that offered in other Maruti Suzuki models.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Features:

Regarding the feature list, it has automatic headlamps, headlight washers, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. Further, since it is an off-roader, it has 4L, and 4H modes with a low-range gearbox for better off-road capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine Specifications: