BE 6e vs Curvv EV: Mahindra and Mahindra launched the BE 6e in the Indian automotive market. The BE 6e is based on the INGLO platform, which was developed especially for Mahindra's electric vehicles. The Indian automaker launched it at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, and at this price, it competes with the Tata Curvv EV. The Tata Curvv EV is also a coupe-SUV, with two battery packs and features such as a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and more. It is offered with a 45kWh and a 55kWh battery pack.

Let us have a comparison of the Mahindra BE 6e and Tata Curvv EV:

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Price

Mahindra launched the BE 6e at an aggressive price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pack One variant. The price of the Curvv EV starts at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Creative 45 variant.

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Design

The design language of the Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV is different. The BE 6e's front profile is sharp and gets sleek LED headlamps and DRLs. The Tata Curvv EV has a connected LED DRL at the front, whereas the BE 6e has a separate C-shaped LED DRL. On the side, the BE 6e runs on 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, and the Tata Curvv EV runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. From the rear, the design of the BE 6e is similar to the front design. Tata Curvv EV also has a similar design to its front but BE 6e has a more futuristic approach for design.

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Interiors

The interiors of the Mahindra BE 6e and Tata Curvv EV are different in layout. The interior ambiance of the BE 6e is focussed and the company says that it is inspired by fighter jets. The interiors of the Curvv EV are similar to the other Tata EV models. Since BE 6e has more wheelbase, the cabin space would be better.

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Features

Talking about the features, the Mahindra BE 6e offers a more comprehensive set of features than the Tata Curvv EV. For starters, the Mahindra BE 6e is equipped with dual-zone climate control, two wireless chargers, driving modes, a panoramic moonroof with lighting, ambient lighting, and more. On the other front, the Curvv EV is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Specifications

Coming to the range and the battery pack, the Mahindra BE 6e is equipped with a 79kWh and a 59kWh battery pack. The motor produces 282 BHP and 380 Nm torque, going to the rear wheels of the SUV. On the other hand, the Curvv EV is equipped with 45kWh and a 55kWh battery pack. The motor of the Curvv EV produces 165 BHP and 215 Nm torque.

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Range