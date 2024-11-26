Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launched in India: Price, Features, Specifications, Range, and More

New Electric SUVs from Mahindra: Mahindra and Mahindra has launched new electric SUVs. the XEV 9e and the BE 6e in India. The automaker has launched them under Electric Origin SUV and these consists of a new INGLO platform. The company claims that this platform will be the lightest flat-floor platform for an electric vehicle. This is the first electric SUV from Mahindra that is equipped with AI technology inside the cockpit. The deliveries will begin from February 2025.

Let us have a look at the specifications of the new SUVs from Mahindra.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Price, Features, Range, And More

The Mahindra XEV 9e offers a coupe-styling. The front design of the Mahindra XEV 9e comes with connected LED DRLs, and has a sharp design. It has a glowing logo. Talking about the features, XEV 9e comes with a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, ADAS and more. It gets semi-active dampers on offer with The Mahindra XEV 9e. The XEV 9e comes with LFP batteries with two battery packs, a 59kWh and a 79kWh. It has a claimed range of 656km from the 79kWh battery pack and … km from the 59kWh battery pack. Mahindra claims that it has a real world range of 500+ km. The company claims that the frunk has a space of 150 litres and a boot space of 660 litres. For safety, the XEV 9e comes with 7 airbags.

Mahindra BE 6e: Price, Features, Range, And More

The Mahindra BE 6e offers a sloping roofline, giving a coupe-styling. The front design of the new electric SUV, BE 6e has a strong stance and it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear has an aerodynamic spoiler. Talking about the features, BE 6e comes with front parking sensors and the dashboard will be driver centric. The Mahindra BE 6e comes in two battery packs, a 59kWh and a 79kWh. It has a claimed range of 682km from the 79kWh battery pack and … km from the 59kWh battery pack. For safety, the BE 6e comes with 7 airbags.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Price:

The Mahindra XEV 9e Price: Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pact 1 variant.