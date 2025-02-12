Published 14:22 IST, February 12th 2025
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Alto K10 and Eeco Price Hike in February: Check Out its New Prices
Maruti Suzuki has made a price hike on its Ertiga, Eeco, and Alto K10. The automaker recently updated Celerio with six airbags as a standard safety feature.
New Price of Ertiga: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has hiked the prices of multiple models in February 2025. The auto manufacturer has made a price hike to its Ertiga, Eeco and the Alto K10, starting from ₹10,000 to ₹14,000 on Alto K10, ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 on the Ertiga and ₹12,000 on the Eeco. However, the features, the design, and the engine options remain unchanged. The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, the Eeco is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine, and the Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0L petrol engine.
Maruti Suzuki dealership confirmed the price revision across Delhi showrooms to Republic Auto.
Here’s a rundown of the updated prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Alto K10, and Eeco:
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:
Maruti Suzuki has made a price hike of ₹15,000 on the base LXI variant of the Ertiga. However, the rest of the variants have got a price hike of ₹10,000. The new price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at ₹8.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXI variant.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:
The next car that got a price hike is the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The automaker has made a price revision of ₹10,000 on the base Standard variant and the top variant VXI+ has got a price hike of ₹14,000. The new price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starts at ₹4.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco:
The third car on the list that got a price hike from the auto manufacturer is the Eeco. Maruti Suzuki Eeco got a price hike of ₹12,000 across the variant lineup, consisting of the passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and cargo category. The new price of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco starts at ₹5.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant.
Recent Updates in the Celerio:
Maruti Suzuki has updated the 2025 Celerio for the buyers. The automaker now offers six airbags to the Celerio and hiked the price. The AMT variants of the Celerio got a price hike of ₹5,000. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at ₹5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant.
