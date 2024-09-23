MG Windsor EV review: JSW MG Motors India recently launched its third electric vehicle, the Windsor EV, in India. At the time of the launch, the company announced a lifetime warranty on the battery and introduced some industry-first initiatives such as 60 per cent buyback after three years, and pay per kilometer for the battery used. The pay per kilometer for the battery used (battery rent) is a new initiative by JSW MG Motors to sell its electric lineup

Interested buyers can purchase the Windsor EV in two ways. The first approach is to pay the complete cost of the vehicle as a one-time payment. The second approach is that the customer pays for the kilometer driven only as the rent for the battery, which reduces the upfront cost of owning the car. The MG Windsor EV is available in three variants in the country. The price for the Excite variant starts at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while that of the Essence variant starts at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers who opt for the battery rental option can purchase the Windsor EV at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with a battery rental of Rs 3.5 per kilometre.

The design of the Windsor EV is different from its other electric competitors. It comes with a long list of features for comfort and safety including 135-degree reclining seats and panoramic moonroof, etc. Additionally, it sports a 38kWh battery that comes with a claimed range of 331 km.

We took Windsor EV for a quick spin and here are thoughts on it. But before we get into the details, take a look at its detailed specifications and features.

MG Windsor EV specifications and features

Specifications Details Battery 38 kWh Power 136 BHP Torque 200 Nm Range 331 km (claimed) Drive Modes Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport Airbags 6 Rear seat Recline 135 degree 0-80 per cent charging 55 min (using 50 kW DC fast charger) Length 4,295mm Width 1,850mm Height 1,677mm Wheelbase 2,700mm Standout features 135-degree reclining seats, panoramic moonroof, 64 colours ambient lighting, 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment

Windsor EV design

The Windsor EV has an aerodynamic design with curvy exteriors. The front design of the EV boasts decent looks. It comes with connected LED DRL and projector LED headlights that have a great throw in the dark. The controls for the headlights are integrated in the 15.6-inch screen which can be tedious in terms of operations. The MG logo illuminates along with the LEDs of the car.

The flush door handles on the Windsor EV look cool and enhance the aerodynamics of the CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle). The Windsor EV runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, which provide great ride quality on uneven roads or roads with a lot of potholes. The left fender gets the charging port to charge the EV. The subtle roof rails offered on the Windsor EV enhance the sporty aesthetics.

The rear design of the EV is similar to the front, having connected LED DRL and LED taillamps. The boot space in the Windsor EV is 604 litres, offering enough space to store luggage and the reclining of the seats in the 60:40 split enhances the utility of the boot.

MG Windsor EV front design, Image Source: Republic Digital

Windsor EV interior space

The Windsor EV has ample space in the interiors. The flat floor allows three passengers to sit with ease in the rear seats and the recline of 135-degree is the cherry on the cake. The comfort through the reclining seats is enhanced with the sky view which is available via the massive panoramic moonroof on top. The sunshade of the moonroof does not get any physical button for easier access and there is a dedicated setting in the massive screen which again becomes a difficult job to access.

The MG Windsor EV uses premium quality materials, which have a great feel and provide a luxurious experience inside the cabin. The seats are comfortable and there is ample storage space and cup holders to ease the practicality of the CUV while on the move.

Windsor EV feature list on offer

The MG Windsor EV offers a long list of features for comfort and convenience along with safety aspects as well. For starters, it has ventilated seats, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, type-C ports for charging, 64 colours for ambient lighting, a premium quality sound system, all four one-touch power windows, etc.

For safety aspects, the Windsor EV comes with a 360-degree parking camera, which has great visibility in daylight but becomes pixelated in the dark and has some lag in operation as well. It comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, all four disc brakes, electronic parking brake, etc.

MG Windsor EV side design, Image Source: Republic Digital



Windsor EV range and battery

The MG Windsor EV comes with a 38 kWh battery pack and the motor churns out 136 BHP and 200 Nm torque. The claimed range of Windsor EV is 331km. In our test unit, the battery pack was 100 per cent charged and showed a range of 319 km. The performance from the motor is peppy and has a simpler driving feel.

There are four driving modes on offer. There are Eco +, Eco, Normal, and Sports modes, which can be altered from the infotainment screen. In our test, we majorly kept the vehicle in the Eco + mode or the Eco mode with the highest regeneration for an effective one-pedal drive system.

The performance in the Eco+ mode is quite dull and feels a bit strained. In the Eco mode, the CUV drives normally and it is the ideal mode to keep it for optimal range. In the Normal mode, the performance improves and it is evident in the throttle response. The Sports mode is the most fun-to-drive option, with power being delivered quickly but the range dips fast.

MG Windsor EV rear design, Image Source: Republic Digital

Windsor EV ride quality and braking

The Windsor EV runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. The ride quality from the suspension is on the softer side and there is some body roll present on hard cornering. At triple-digit speeds, the ride becomes a bit bouncy. The brakes on the Windsor EV ensure sure-footed stopping. There is a nose dive on heavy braking but it ensures confidence in emergencies. The feel and feedback from the steering wheel are decent in city conditions but could have been more responsive at higher speeds.

MG Windsor EV Image Source: Republic Digital

Conclusion