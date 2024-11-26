Search icon
  • Ola Electric Launches Most Affordable EV Scooters With Swappable Batteries: Price, Features, More

Published 17:34 IST, November 26th 2024

Ola Electric Launches Most Affordable EV Scooters With Swappable Batteries: Price, Features, More

Ola Electric launched the Gig, Gig+, S1 Z, S1 Z+, and a Powerpod in India. The new lineup will feature the Ola Electric's swappable batteries.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Ola Electric expanded its product lineup in India. | Image: Ola Electric

New Ola Scooters In India: Ola Electric, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer has expanded its electric scooter in the Indian market and launched the Gig for the commercial segment and the S1 Z for the regular passenger vehicle segment. The introductory price of the Ola Gig starts at Rs 39,999 (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants. The introductory price of the Ola S1 Z starts at Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants. Ola Electric will be offering these electric scooters with swappable batteries and also launched a Powerpod charger portable battery to double up as an inverter. The deliveries of the Ola Gig and the S1 Z will commence in 2025.

“With the launch of the Ola Gig & S1 Z range of scooters, we will
further accelerate EV adoption, catering to a wide range of personal and commercial use cases with affordability, reliability, and safety as the core pillars,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, of Ola Electric.

Let us look at the details of the Ola Electric’s new products:

Ola Gig Price And Specification:

Ola Electric launched the Ola Gig electric scooter in the last-mile mobility segment. The company offers it in two variants, the Gig and the Gig+. The Gig is an entry-level scooter, that has a simplistic design, LED headlights, and adequate payload capacity. The company offers it for B2B purchases and rentals. It has a claimed range of 112 km and a top speed of 25 km/h. The Ola Gig is offered with a single removable battery of 1.5kWh capacity. The introductory price of Ola Gig is Rs 39,999 (ex-showroom).

Ola Gig+ Price And Specification:

Ola Electric also launched a bigger version of the Gig, which is the Gig+ with better speed and batteries. The company offers this with dual 1.5kWh swappable batteries and has a claimed speed of 45km/h. The claimed range of Gig+ is 81 km (157 km X 2). The introductory price of Ola Gig+ is Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Top five EV two-wheeler with highest sales in October 2024

Ola S1 Z Price and Specifications:

The Ola S1 Z is an electric passenger vehicle, having two swappable batteries and a decent range on offer. The company claims that the S1 Z can do smooth maneuvering on busy urban and semi-urban roads. It has a claimed range of 75 km (146 km X 2) and has a top speed of 70km/h. The introductory price of Ola S1 Z is Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 Z+ Price and Specifications:

Ola Electric has launched a bigger version of the S1 Z, which can be used for personal and light commercial purposes. The company claims that it has better payload capacity and decent storage options. It has a claimed range of 75 km (146 km X 2) and a top speed of 70km/h. The introductory price of Ola S1 Z+ is Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom).
 

Updated 20:20 IST, November 26th 2024

