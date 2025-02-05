Search icon
Published 14:30 IST, February 5th 2025

Ola Roadster X Series Launched in India, Price starts at Rs…

Ola Electric launched the Roadster X series for the Indian market. The Ola Roadster X is available in three battery packs and Roadster X+ in two battery packs.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Ola Roadaster X and X+ Launched in India | Image: Ola Electric

Ola Roadster X and X+: Ola Electric has launched the Roadster X series for the Indian market. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer offers it in two variants and multiple colour options. The Roadster X is available with three battery packs and the Roadster X+ has two battery pack options for the buyers. The Ola Roadster X series bookings have commenced and the company says that deliveries will start in mid-March.

Here’s everything that buyers of Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ need to know:

Ola Roadster X Specifications:

The Ola Roadster X has a peak power output of 9.39BHP and has a claimed top speed of 124km/h.

Ola Roadster X Range and Battery:

Ola Roadster X is available with three battery packs:

  • 2.5kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 140km.
  • 3.5kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 196km.
  • 4.5kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 252km.

Ola Roadster X Features:

The feature list of Ola Roadster X consists of three riding modes, a 4.3-inch colour LCD, cruise control, skid control, and others.

Ola Roadster X Price:

The introductory price of the Ola Roadster X is as follows:

  • 2.5kWh battery pack is ₹74,999
  • 3.5kWh battery pack is ₹84,999
  • 4.5kWh battery pack is ₹94,999

Ola Roadster X+ Specifications:

The Ola Roadster X+ has better performance as compared to the Ola Roadster X. The electric motor produces 14.75BHP of output.

Ola Roadster X+ Range and Battery:

Ola Roadster X+ is available with two battery packs:

  • 4.5kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 252km. 
  • 9.1kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 501km.

Ola Roadster X+ Features:

Talking about the feature on the Roadster X+ has a similar feature list as compared to the Roadster X. It has cruise control, reverse mode, skid control, riding modes, cruise control, and more.

Ola Roadster X+ Price:

The introductory price of Ola Roadster X+ is as follows:

4.5kWh battery pack is ₹104,999
91.kWh battery pack is ₹154,999

All prices are (ex-showroom). 
 

Updated 14:30 IST, February 5th 2025

