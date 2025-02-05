Published 14:30 IST, February 5th 2025
Ola Roadster X Series Launched in India, Price starts at Rs…
Ola Electric launched the Roadster X series for the Indian market. The Ola Roadster X is available in three battery packs and Roadster X+ in two battery packs.
Ola Roadster X and X+: Ola Electric has launched the Roadster X series for the Indian market. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer offers it in two variants and multiple colour options. The Roadster X is available with three battery packs and the Roadster X+ has two battery pack options for the buyers. The Ola Roadster X series bookings have commenced and the company says that deliveries will start in mid-March.
Here’s everything that buyers of Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ need to know:
Ola Roadster X Specifications:
The Ola Roadster X has a peak power output of 9.39BHP and has a claimed top speed of 124km/h.
Ola Roadster X Range and Battery:
Ola Roadster X is available with three battery packs:
- 2.5kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 140km.
- 3.5kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 196km.
- 4.5kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 252km.
Ola Roadster X Features:
The feature list of Ola Roadster X consists of three riding modes, a 4.3-inch colour LCD, cruise control, skid control, and others.
Ola Roadster X Price:
The introductory price of the Ola Roadster X is as follows:
- 2.5kWh battery pack is ₹74,999
- 3.5kWh battery pack is ₹84,999
- 4.5kWh battery pack is ₹94,999
Ola Roadster X+ Specifications:
The Ola Roadster X+ has better performance as compared to the Ola Roadster X. The electric motor produces 14.75BHP of output.
Ola Roadster X+ Range and Battery:
Ola Roadster X+ is available with two battery packs:
- 4.5kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 252km.
- 9.1kWh battery pack has an IDC range of 501km.
Ola Roadster X+ Features:
Talking about the feature on the Roadster X+ has a similar feature list as compared to the Roadster X. It has cruise control, reverse mode, skid control, riding modes, cruise control, and more.
Ola Roadster X+ Price:
The introductory price of Ola Roadster X+ is as follows:
4.5kWh battery pack is ₹104,999
91.kWh battery pack is ₹154,999
All prices are (ex-showroom).
