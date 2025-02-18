Planning To Buy Audi RS Q8, Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives That You Can Check

Audi RS Q8 Alternatives: The performance SUV segment recently witnessed the update of the Audi RS Q8. The German luxury automaker has revised the exteriors, interiors, features and the engine of the RS Q8. Audi RS Q8 has now become more sportier visually, has decent space in the rear seats and is powered by a powerful petrol engine. From the outside, it has LED matrix headlamps, headlamps washers, runs on 23-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED DRL and has a sporty exhaust system. Inside, it has sporty elements on the dashboard, features like Park Assist, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, four-zone climate control, and more. The main highlight for the buyers of the Audi RS Q8 is its engine. RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which produces 640BHP and 850Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Buyers planning for Audi RS Q8 have to spend ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom).

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Audi RS Q8 that buyers can check:

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV:

The first SUV that buyers can check out as an alternative to the Audi RS Q8 is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport’s SV Edition Two variant. The SV variant is the sportier variant of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV. This variant has a similar design from the exteriors to the regular Dynamic HSE variant, has LED headlamps and DRLs, and headlight washers at the front. On the side, it runs on 22-inch alloy wheels with an option to opt for 23-inch wheels. Further, it has flush door handles for better aerodynamics. At the rear, the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two has quad-exhaust tailpipes and subtle SV branding.

On the inside, it has a clean layout of the dashboard and a plethora of features. It has convenience features such as four-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and more. Regarding performance, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is powered by a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine, producing 626bhp and 750Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Buyers planning for the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two have to pay ₹2.95 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche Cayenne GTS

The next performance SUV that buyers can check out as an alternative to the Audi RS Q8 is the Porsche Cayenne. Porsche offers the Cayenne in two variants, It has curvy exteriors with a distinctive bumper, runs on 22-inch alloy wheels, and at the rear, it has connected LED taillamps. It has a similar design and dimensions as compared to the Audi RS Q8. On the inside, it has a sporty dashboard with a five-pod instrument cluster, a neatly laid infotainment screen, a three-spoke steering wheel, and an analogue clock for retro appeal. Regarding features, it has multiple driving modes, a wireless charger, four-zone climate control, and other convenience features.

The Porsche Cayenne GTS is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which produces 453BHP and 620Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Buyers planning for Porsche Cayenne GTS have to pay ₹1.99 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes AMG GLE 53 4Matic+

The third car on the list of alternatives for the Audi RS Q8 that buyers can check out is the Mercedes AMG GLE 53 4Matic+. It has a bold exterior with a huge grill, LED DRLs and projector headlamps, runs on 22-inch alloy wheels and has a sloping roof line. At the rear, it has a diffuser treatment with quad-exhaust tips.

On the inside, the GLE 53 AMG has dual-connected screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster and a carbon-fibre finish for an added sporty appearance. Regarding features, it has multiple driving modes, four-zone climate control, an active exhaust system, and more.

The Mercedes AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ is powered by an inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 435BHP and 560Nm torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.