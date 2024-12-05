Published 12:25 IST, December 5th 2024
Planning To Buy Honda Amaze 2024? Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives That You Can Try
Honda Cars India launched the third generation of the Amaze in India at Rs 7.99 lakh. Here are top three alternatives in its segment that you can check:
Honda Amaze Alternatives: Honda Cars India launched the third generation of the Amaze in India with updated exteriors, revised interiors, and a comprehensive set of features. The company claims that the Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in India, which comes with Level-2 ADAS on offer. However, Amaze also features a 9-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control as well. Honda Amaze is equipped with a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 90BHP and 110Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Honda Amaze misses on the factory-fitted CNG option. The introductory price of the Honda Amaze starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants.
Let us have a look at the top three alternatives for the Honda Amaze in India:
Maruti Suzuki Dzire:
Maruti Suzuki Dzire recently got a facelift and received a new exterior design, fresh interiors, and updated features. Dzire scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire consists of a sunroof, a wireless charger, an automatic climate control, and more. Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 82BHP and 113Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT transmission. Dzire is also offered with a CNG option. The price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant. It is offered in four variants.
Hyundai Aura:
Hyundai Aura is a strong competitor in the segment. Aura is the entry-level sedan in the Hyundai’s lineup. Hyundai Aura offers features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, footwell lighting, and more. Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 86BHP and 115Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox. It is also available with single and dual-cylinder CNG options. The price of the Hyundai Aura starts at Rs 6.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four variants.
Tata Tigor:
Tata Tigor is the entry-level sub-4m compact sedan from Tata Motors. Tigor scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Tigor offers features such as automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, and more. Tata Tigor is powered by a 1.2-litre inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 82 BHP and 113Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Tigor is also available in a dual-cylinder CNG setup with an AMT gearbox. The price of Tata Tigor starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tigor comes in four variant options.
