Planning To Buy Honda Amaze 2024? Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives That You Can Try

Honda Amaze Alternatives: Honda Cars India launched the third generation of the Amaze in India with updated exteriors, revised interiors, and a comprehensive set of features. The company claims that the Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in India, which comes with Level-2 ADAS on offer. However, Amaze also features a 9-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control as well. Honda Amaze is equipped with a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 90BHP and 110Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Honda Amaze misses on the factory-fitted CNG option. The introductory price of the Honda Amaze starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants.

Let us have a look at the top three alternatives for the Honda Amaze in India:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recently got a facelift and received a new exterior design, fresh interiors, and updated features. Dzire scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire consists of a sunroof, a wireless charger, an automatic climate control, and more. Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 82BHP and 113Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT transmission. Dzire is also offered with a CNG option. The price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant. It is offered in four variants.

Hyundai Aura:

Hyundai Aura is a strong competitor in the segment. Aura is the entry-level sedan in the Hyundai’s lineup. Hyundai Aura offers features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, footwell lighting, and more. Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 86BHP and 115Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox. It is also available with single and dual-cylinder CNG options. The price of the Hyundai Aura starts at Rs 6.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four variants.

Tata Tigor: