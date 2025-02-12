Planning To Buy Hyundai Creta Electric: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives That You Can Check

Hyundai Creta EV Alternatives: The electric vehicle market in India has recently seen new launches from different automakers. Hyundai Motor India recently introduced the Creta Electric for the Indian market. It has a similar exterior design to its ICE counterpart, spacious interiors, and a feature-loaded cabin. Regarding features, it has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, and other convenience features. For safety, Creta Electric has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

Buyers of the Creta Electric has two battery packs to opt from. There is a 42kWh having a claimed range of 390km and there is a 51.4kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 475km. The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Executive 42kWh battery pack.

Here is a rundown of the top three alternatives of the Hyundai Creta Electic that buyers can check out:

Tata Curvv EV:

The first EV SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the Tata Curvv EV. On the outside, it has a coupe styling with a curvy design and a face similar to the Nexon EV. It has flush door handles for better aerodynamics and runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it continues to have a connected LED DRL and a higher loading lib for the boot. On the inside, it has a similar design to the dashboard as the ICE counterpart. Since it has a sloping roofline, the headroom in the rear can be a bit of a compromise for taller passengers. Regarding the feature list, it has convenience features such as a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes and others. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. Tata Curvv EV scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Buyers of the Tata Curvv EV have two battery packs to opt from. There is a 45kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 502km and there is a 55kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 585km on a single charge. The price of the Tata Curvv EV starts at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Creative 45 variant.

MG ZS EV:

The next electric SUV that buyers can check out as an alternative to the Hyundai Creta Electric is the MG ZS EV. The update of the MG ZS EV is much-awaited in the forthcoming period. It has LED headlamps, DRLs, charging point in the front. On the side, it runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and the rear is similar to the ICE counterpart. Talking about the boot space, it has decent storage space for the luggage. On the inside, it has an all-black cabin with leatherette upholstery and a simplistic layout on the dashboard. It has features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

Buyers of the MG ZS EV have a single battery pack to opt for. It has a 50.3kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 461km on a single charge. The price of the MG ZS EV starts at ₹18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Executive variant. Since it is available with the Battery-as-a-Service model as well, the price of it starts at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and a battery rent of 4.5/km.

Mahindra BE 6:

The third EV SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the newly launched Mahindra BE 6. The BE 6 has a bold exterior design with sharp cuts and creases, decent space in the interiors and a long list of convenience features. It has features such as a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, dual-connected screens for infotainment and instrument cluster, a panoramic moonroof, and more. For safety, it scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test and has six airbags, ABS EBD, and Level-2 features for autonomous driving