Planning to buy Volkswagen Virtus: Here Are its Top Three Alternatives That You Can Check

Volkswagen Virtus Alternatives: Buyers planning for a D-segment sedan with high safety, bold exteriors, spacious interiors and powerful engine options can check out the Volkswagen Virtus. It is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The Virtus has a sporty design on the exteriors, comfortable interiors and a comprehensive set of features on offer. It has a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. As safety is concerned, the Virtus scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Regarding engine options, Virtus is available with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 115BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Enthusiasts who are looking to buy the Virtus can opt for the 1.5L inline four-cylinder TSI EVO petrol engine. This engine produces 150BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The price of the Volkswagen Virtus starts at Rs 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of its top three alternatives that buyers can check out when planning for the Volkswagen Virtus:

Hyundai Verna

The first car that buyers can check out is the Hyundai Verna. The company launched the facelift in 2023 with an updated exterior, interiors, features and new engine options. Regarding features, the Hyundai Verna has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, 64 colours of ambient lighting and more. As far as safety is concerned, Verna scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. It has Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS and more for safety features.

Regarding engine options, the Verna has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 115BHP and 143Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Buyers who are looking for performance and enthusiasts for driving can check out the 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 160BHP and 254Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai Verna starts at Rs 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Honda City

Buyers who are looking for an executive sedan with subtle exteriors, comfortable interiors, and decent features can check out the Honda City. It is one of the oldest sedans on sale in this segment. Honda City has features such as automatic climate control, a blind view camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. Regarding safety features, it has ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Buyers planning for Honda City have a single-engine option to choose from. It has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated IVTEC petrol engine, producing 121BHP and 144Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The price of the Honda City starts at Rs 11.92 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Buyers looking for a Maruti Suzuki in the D-segment sedan option can check out the Ciaz. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been on sale for quite some time and an update is awaited. It has a subtle exterior design, spacious and comfortable interiors and a decent feature list. For starters, it has automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, an eight-inch infotainment system, and more. For safety, it continues to offer dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, and traction control. Regarding the engine, Maruti Suzuki offers a single 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer. This engine produces 104BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic gearbox.