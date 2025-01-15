Search icon
Published 18:20 IST, January 15th 2025

Skoda Kylaq Scores Five-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP

Skoda Kylaq scores five-star safety rating for the adult and child occupants in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 30.38 points for adult safety.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Skoda Kylaq | Image: Skoda India

Skoda Kylaq Crash Test: Skoda Kylaq has scored a five-star safety rating for adult safety and child safety in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Kylaq scored 30.38 points for the adult occupancy crash test and 45.00 points for the child safety protection. The Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq had also scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The Skoda Kylaq is the third car in the sub-4m compact SUV segment which scored a five-star safety rating. 

 

This is a developing story… 

Updated 18:20 IST, January 15th 2025

