Skoda Kylaq Scores Five-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP

Skoda Kylaq Crash Test: Skoda Kylaq has scored a five-star safety rating for adult safety and child safety in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Kylaq scored 30.38 points for the adult occupancy crash test and 45.00 points for the child safety protection. The Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq had also scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The Skoda Kylaq is the third car in the sub-4m compact SUV segment which scored a five-star safety rating.