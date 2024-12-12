Search icon
  • Suzuki Gixxer 250 to Bajaj Pulsar F250: Top 5 Most Affordable Bikes in 250cc Segment in India

Published 19:05 IST, December 12th 2024

Suzuki Gixxer 250 to Bajaj Pulsar F250: Top 5 Most Affordable Bikes in 250cc Segment in India

The 250cc segment motorcycles in India provide comfortable seating, decent power, and fuel efficiency. Here is a list of top five 250cc segment motorcycles:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Top 5 most affordable 250cc segment bikes in India | Image: Republic

250cc Bikes in India: The 250cc segment motorcycles in India provide comfortable seating, decent power, and fuel efficiency. Bikes in these segments majorly offer features such as LED headlights and taillights, USB charging sockets, and more. In India, the most affordable 250cc segment bike is the QJ Motor SRC 250, starting at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 249cc engine and comes in two colour options.

Let us look at the top five most affordable  motorcycles in the 250cc segment in India:

QJ Motor SRC 250

The QJ Motor SRC 250 is a cruiser bike, which is available in two variants and three colour options. It comes with features such as an LCD console, and a USB charger, and for safety, it has dual-channel ABS on offer. The QJ Motor SRC 250 is powered by a 249cc parallel-twin oil-cooled petrol engine, which produces 17.16BHP and 17Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The price of the QJ Motor SRC 250 starts at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Silver colour variant.

Bajaj Pulsar N250

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is a street motorcycle. It is available in a single variant and two colour options. Pulsar N250 comes with LED headlights and a semi-digital instrument cluster, and for safety, it comes with dual-channel ABS. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 24BHP and 21Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 starts at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the dual-channel ABS version.

Bajaj Dominar 250

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is based on the elder sibling Dominar 400. It is available in a single variant and three colour options. Donimar 250 comes with features such as LED headlights and a digital instrument cluster, and for safety, it comes with dual-channel ABS. Dominar 250 is powered by a 250cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 26.6BHP and 23.5Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The price of the Bajaj Dominar 250 starts at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant.

Suzuki Gixxer 250

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is the naked version of the Gixxer SF. It is available in two variants and two colour options. The Gixxer 250 offers features such as Bluetooth connectivity, and LED headlamps, and for safety, it comes with dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 26.1BHP and 22.2 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The price of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is Rs 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant. 

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the faired version of the regular Gixxer 250. It is avaailable in four variants and three colour options. The Gixxer SF 250 is equipped with LED headlights digital instrument cluster and for safety, it comes with dual-channel ABS. It is powered by a 249cc single cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 26.6BHP and 23.5Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The price of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 starts at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant. 

