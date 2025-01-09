Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:57 IST, January 9th 2025

Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales Surge 1%, Check Details:

Tata Motors reported a 1 percent rise at 3,41,791 units in group global wholesales, including that of British arm JLR, in the third quarter ended December 2024.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Tata Nexon iCNG | Image: Republic Digital

Global Wholesales of Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 1 per cent rise at 3,41,791 units in group global wholesales, including that of British arm JLR, in the third quarter ended December 2024.

Tata Motor Global Wholesales: 

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q3 FY25 were 1,39,829 units, higher by 1 per cent compared to Q3 FY24, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Jaguar Land Rover Global Wholesales: 

For Jaguar Land Rover, global wholesales excluding that of CJLR -- a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles in China, stood at 1,04,427 units, up 3 per cent compared to the year-ago period, it added.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 5,604 units, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 98,823 units, the company said.

Also Read: Considering To Buy Tata Nexon EV: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Global Wholesales:

The global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY25 were 97,535 units, down 1 per cent from the third quarter of FY24, the filing said.

Tata Motors Sales in December 2024:

According to the data released from SIAM, Tata Motors recorded total sales of 44,221 units. The auto manufacturer recorded a surge of 1.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis. But on the other hand, there was a decline in sales by 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Motors Top Selling Model in December 2024:

As per the data released from SIAM, the Tata Punch was the best-seller and was on the top 10 car sales of December 2024. Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,073 units. There was a growth of 9 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The next car on the list was Tata Nexon. It recorded total sales of 13,536 units in December 2024. Nexon saw a decline of 11 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Great Fuel Efficiency

(with PTI inputs)

Updated 19:57 IST, January 9th 2025

Recommended

Genome India Project Marks Historic Leap In Biotechnology, Says PM Modi
India News
Weekend Binge-watch List: Black Warrant, Goosebumps And More Web Series
Entertainment News
Los Angeles Wildfires: Hollywood Hills on Fire, Thousands Evacuated
India News
RG Kar Case: CBI Seeks Death Penalty For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy
India News
'Overconfident' Actress Regrets Rejecting All We Imagine As Light
Entertainment News
Hollywood Celebrities Who Lost Their Luxurious Homes In Los Angeles Wild
World News
Father & Son Ashley & Tyler Young Could Face Each Other In The FA Cup
SportFit
SA Urged By Sports Minister To Boycott Cricket Game Against AFG
SportFit
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Info
ICC Delegation Inspects National Bank Stadium for CT 2025
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: