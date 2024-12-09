Search icon
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • Tata Motors, Kia India To Hike Prices of Their Cars in India From January 2025

December 9th 2024

Tata Motors, Kia India To Hike Prices of Their Cars in India From January 2025

Tata Motors and Kia India has announced a price hike of their entire model range in India. The new prices will be applicable from January 2025.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Tata Motors, Kia India To Hike Prices of Their Cars in India From January 2025 | Image: Republic

Tata And Kia Price Hike:  Tata Motors, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer has announced a revision of prices of its existing models. The company has announced a price hike of 3 per cent across its lineup. This price hike applies to the EV variants as well.

The company cited the reason for the price hike as the rise in input costs and inflation. The new prices of the vehicles will be applicable from January 2025. The automaker also highlighted that the increase in the prices will vary depending on the model and variant.

Tata Motors Sales in November 2024:

According to the data from FADA, Tata Motors recorded total retail sales of 42,176 units in November 2024. The company recorded a decline of 12,747 units as compared to November 2023. The company saw a decline of 30.22 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Kia India Price Hike:

Since Tata Motors announced a price hike of 3 per cent on its lineup, Kia India also informed a revision in its prices. Kia India will hike the prices of its models by 2 per cent from January 2025.

Kia India cited the reason for the price hike as the rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs.

“Due to the persistent rise in commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and increased input costs, a necessary price adjustment has become unavoidable. Despite these challenges, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the cost increase, minimising the financial impact on our customers, so they can continue enjoying their favourite Kia vehicles without a major dent in their pockets,”  Mr Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr Vice President, – Sales and Marketing, Kia India said.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross India Price Hiked by up to Rs 36,000

Kia India Sales in November 2024:

According to data from the FADA, Kia India recorded total sales of 18,502 units in November 2024. The automaker saw a decline of 2,286 units as compared to November 2023. There was a decline of 12.34 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Recent Price Hikes:

Recently, other automakers like Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai, MG Motor India, and Mahindra announced a price revision of their lineup.

 

December 9th 2024

Maruti Suzuki

