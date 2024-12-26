Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price, Specifications, Features Comparison

Nexon vs Brezza: Tata Nexon is a sub-4m compact SUV, with muscular proportions, comfortable interiors and plenty of features. It has features such as a panoramic or a regular sunroof, front-ventilated seats, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. On the other hand, buyers can also check out the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which is a popular SUV in its segment. The Brezza offers features such as automatic climate control, a sunroof, a heads-up display and more.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for our buyers who are planning to buy the Tata Nexon or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart variant. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Exteriors

The exterior of the Tata Nexon has a sleek design with muscular wheel arches. It has sleek LED DRLs and LED headlamps, with a welcome and a goodbye function. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a simple design with LED headlamps and DRLs. Both the SUVs run on 16-inch alloy wheels. The Nexon is wider but the Brezza is taller. At the rear, the Nexon has a connected LED DRL and taillamp. The Brezza has a split setup for the taillamps. The boot space is Nexon is 382L and Brezza is 328L.

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Interiors

The interiors of the Brezza and Nexon are differently and neatly laid. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a standing screen and there is use of dual-tone treatment. On the other hand, the Nexon has a long dashboard with a standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a three-spoke D-cut steering wheel. On the other hand, the Nexon has a two-spoke unit with an illuminated Tata logo. The rear seats of the Nexon offer decent space as compared to the Brezza.

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Features

The Nexon has a long set of features on offer. For starters, it has automatic climate control, two types of sunroof on offer, a wireless charger, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS and more. On the other side, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. For safety, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine Specifications

The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual, an AMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Buyers also have the option to choose the CNG option with this engine. If looking for a diesel engine, then the Tata Nexon is the only option for the buyers as Maruti does not offer a diesel option.

Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 115BHP and 260Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.