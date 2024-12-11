Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Which Premium Sedan To Pick?

Toyota Camry Rivals: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the ninth generation of the Camry in India. It received updates in the exterior and interior design, along with new feature additions. The updated Toyota Camry comes with a 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, and more. Toyota Camry comes with a hybrid engine. On the other hand, Skoda offers Superb in India via the CBU route. Superb offers a striking design language, elegant interiors, and a comprehensive set of features on offer. Skoda offers Superb with a single petrol engine.

Let us compare the Toyota Camry and Skoda Superb in India:

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Price

The price of the Toyota Camry starts at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). Camry comes in a single variant in India. The price of Skoda Superb starts at Rs 54.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda offers the Superb in a single variant option.

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Exterior Design

The exterior design of the Toyota Camry and the Skoda Superb is different. Skoda Superb offers an elegant and simplistic design language whereas the Toyota Camry gets sharp lines and creases. The Camry comes with C-shaped LED DRLs and LED headlights.

On the side, both the sedan runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. The Camry is longer than Superb. Superb on the other hand has more width, height, and wheelbase.

At the rear, both the sedans offer LED taillamps and come with a powered tailgate.

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Interiors

The interiors of the Toyota Camry and Skoda Superb have a different layout. The Toyota Camry gets a bigger floating touchscreen infotainment screen as compared to Superb. Skoda Superb comes with a two-spoke steering wheel whereas the Toyota Camry comes with a three-spoke unit. Both the sedans offer a digital instrument cluster.



The rear seats of the Toyota Camry have a recline function as well. Skoda Superb misses on this feature but both sedans do offer rear sunshades.

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Feature List

Talking about the feature list on offer, both the sedans come loaded with features. For starters, the Camry offers a 360-degree parking camera, a sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. Additionally, the Toyota Camry also offers a three-zone climate control, a heads-up display, and driving modes as well. On the other hand, the Skoda Superb offers front-ventilated seats, front parking sensors, driving modes, and more. Additionally, the Skoda Superb also offers headlamp washers in 2024.

Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Engine Specifications