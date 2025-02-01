Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 12:27 IST, February 1st 2025

Union Budget 2025: FM Announces exemption on EV battery manufacturing, Prices May Drop

During her budget speech at the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced exemptions on EV battery manufacturing.

Reported by: Auto Desk
finance minister nirmala sitharaman | Image: sansad tv

Union Budget 2025: During her Budget speech at the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced support for clean-tech manufacturing. FM stated that this would help in the development of the Sola PV cells for batteries of electric vehicles, motors, and controllers. 

 

This is a developing story… 

Updated 12:30 IST, February 1st 2025

