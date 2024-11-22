Byju Raveendran Gave Businessman $10K Ticket To Flee To Dubai To Avoid Testifying In Court

Byju Raveendran, the founder of the edtech platform Byju's has allegedly tried to persuade a businessman William R Hailer to leave the US, so that he cannot testify against Byju's questionable activities he witnessed during his time at Byju's.

As per Bloomberg, Hailer, who is from Nebraska, reportedly testified during a court hearing on Thursday, November 21.



What's The Issue Between Byju Raveendran And William Hailer?



According to the Bloomberg report, Byju allegedly reaffirmed a job offer with a $500,000 salary to Hailer, and offered him a USD 10,000 ticket to Dubai. The alleged proposition was made just two days prior to when Hailer was scheduled to testify in court against Ravindran's malpractices.

A copy of the ticket was presented to the US Bankruptcy Judge John T Dorsey during a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, states the report. “He encouraged me not to testify,” Hailer reportedly alleged. “He said I should come to Dubai and he said the salary would start on day one," Bloomberg quoted. The judge said the allegations warrant referring the matter to federal prosecutors.

What's The Issue With Byjus?



Byju Ravindran has been under court supervision in India and USA, and is struggling to gain control over his edtech business empire.

“Over the past several months, I have been used as a pawn in Byju’s manipulation of the law,” Hailer wrote in testimony filed earlier this week. He is set to testify on Friday in federal court on behalf of a trustee, who plans to sell Epic! to raise funds for Byju’s creditors, including US lenders, as per Blooberg's report.