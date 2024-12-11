Breaking: 'Change Is The Only Constant...' New RBI Governor Bats For Policy Continuity

New Delhi: New Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra, on Wednesday said that the central bank will put its best foot forward in public interest. Addressing his first press conference after taking over as the new chief of RBI, Malhotra batted for policy continuity, while underlining that change is the only constant.

"It is a huge responsibility... I will uphold Reserve Bank's legacy and take it forward," said Sanjay Malhotra. Malhotra took over as the new Governor of RBI on Wednesday after his predecessor Shaktikanta Das demitted the office on Tuesday.