Pune, India - The Indian Army and Cambodian Army have commenced the first-ever joint tabletop exercise, CINBAX, at the Foreign Training Node in Pune. The exercise, running from December 1 to 8, 2024, brings together 20 personnel from each nation, with India’s contingent representing an Infantry Brigade.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the exercise is aimed at planning and executing Counter-Terrorism (CT) operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, focusing on peacekeeping missions. CINBAX will emphasize establishing a joint training task force to tackle intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance challenges in CT scenarios.

Three-Phase Exercise to Boost Collaboration

The exercise is being conducted in three distinct phases:

Phase I: Preparation and orientation for participants focusing on CT operations in UN peacekeeping missions.

Phase II: Conduct of tabletop exercises simulating real-world scenarios.

Phase III: Finalization of plans, situational discussions, and tactical exercises to ensure procedural clarity and enhance operational understanding.

CINBAX will explore a wide range of tactical and strategic topics:

Detailed planning and execution of joint strategies in sub-conventional warfare will cater to the needs of counterterrorism. CINBAX will also include discussions on the deployment of advanced tools and methods to enhance operational efficiency. Furthermore, deliberations on cyber warfare, information operations, and unconventional threats will ensure hybrid warfare capabilities. CINBAX is key to addressing real-time challenges faced during multinational peacekeeping operations. Coordination during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions is another focus area of the exercise.

The exercise will also feature discussions on weapons and equipment of Indian origin, showcasing the nation’s indigenous defence production capabilities and promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Building Trust and Interoperability

The inaugural edition of CINBAX aims to foster trust, camaraderie, and mutual understanding between the Indian and Cambodian Armed Forces. It seeks to develop seamless interoperability and enhance operational efficiency for joint peacekeeping operations.

By incorporating theme-based training, situation-based discussions, and tactical exercises, the exercise promises practical insights into peacekeeping procedures, ensuring readiness for complex global missions.