Rwanda’s Proxy War? M23 Rebels Capture Bukavu as Congo Accuses Kigali of Expansionism

Bukavu, Democratic Republic of the Congo – Chaos has gripped eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have seized Bukavu, the region’s second-largest city, without firing a single shot. In a stunning advance, the insurgents took over the governor’s office and key administrative buildings while the Congolese army retreated, leaving the city at the mercy of the armed group.

This marks another major territorial gain for M23, following their capture of Goma just weeks ago. The rebels’ presence in Bukavu underscores just how fragile the situation has become, with the Congolese government struggling to maintain control as its forces withdraw without resistance.

Rebels Met with Cheers—And Fear

As M23 fighters marched through Bukavu, some residents lined the streets, clapping and cheering. But was it genuine support or fear-driven survival instinct? That remains unclear.

“Since yesterday, young men have taken up weapons, shooting wildly and looting everything in sight,” a local resident told reporters. The city of nearly two million, which sits along the Rwandan border and is a crucial hub for Congo’s lucrative mineral trade, is now effectively under rebel rule. The Congolese government issued a statement urging residents to stay at home to “avoid being targeted by the occupying forces.”

Government Forces Flee, Leaving a Security Vacuum

By the time M23 rolled into Bukavu, Congolese troops were nowhere to be seen. Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki admitted that government forces had pulled back to “avoid urban combat,” but the withdrawal left the city in anarchy. Prisons were emptied, stores ransacked, and even a UN World Food Programme warehouse holding nearly 7,000 tonnes of food was looted.

It’s a bitter blow to President Félix Tshisekedi’s government, which now faces the harsh reality that its eastern strongholds are slipping away one by one. With Bukavu and Goma under M23 control, the rebels are expanding their influence at an alarming rate.

Rwanda’s Role: Open Secret, Denied Officially

Let’s be clear: Rwanda’s fingerprints are all over this. While Kigali officially denies involvement, the evidence is overwhelming. M23 is a heavily armed, highly organized rebel group that operates with military precision—something that simply wouldn’t be possible without external support.

Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya didn’t hold back, accusing Rwanda of “violating DR Congo’s territorial integrity with expansionist ambitions” and fueling unrest for economic gain.

Tshisekedi wants the international community to slap sanctions on Rwandan President Paul Kagame, but Kagame isn’t flinching. He’s deflecting blame back at Congo, insisting that his government is only concerned about its own security. His main argument? The Congolese government has failed to disband the FLDR, a group linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which Kigali still sees as a direct threat.

What’s Next for Bukavu?

M23 commanders wasted no time making their presence known. At the city’s Place de l’Indépendance, rebel leader Bernard Byamungu was filmed chatting with locals, accusing the fleeing government forces of arming civilians and creating chaos.

He even called on the remaining Congolese troops “hiding in houses” to surrender. With Bukavu’s main airport already under their control, the rebels are now in a commanding position, and there’s little indication they plan on leaving anytime soon.

Fears of a Bigger War Grow

With Rwanda-backed forces advancing deeper into DRC territory, international warnings are growing louder. The African Union, meeting in Ethiopia this week, issued yet another plea for M23 to disarm. But at this point, those calls seem almost meaningless.

“We are all very, very concerned about an open regional war,” AU peace and security commissioner Bankole Adeo admitted.

And they should be. The situation is spiralling fast. Eastern Congo has long been a battlefield of foreign interests, rebel groups, and economic exploitation. Now, with M23’s aggressive push, it’s inching dangerously close to a broader regional conflict.