Published 16:26 IST, December 3rd 2024

U.S. Approves $1.17 Billion Deal for MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter Upgrades to Bolster India’s Defence

In a landmark move, the Biden administration has approved a $1.17 billion defence deal with India for equipment and support for the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
A team of U.S. officials and contractors will ensure the seamless integration and operation of the systems. | Image: Indian Navy

Washington, USA - In a significant development in U.S.-India defence relations, the Biden administration has approved the sale of equipment and support for MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to India. The deal, estimated at $1.17 billion, was announced by the U.S. State Department and confirmed by the Pentagon. This move aims to bolster India's maritime defence capabilities and deepen strategic ties between the two nations.

The sale includes follow-on support and a range of equipment upgrades to the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, which are renowned for their advanced capabilities in anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), and a variety of multi-mission roles. The helicopters are already operational within the Indian Navy and have been tested under Indian Reference Atmosphere (IRA) conditions, proving their adaptability to regional operational requirements.

Key Features of the MH-60R Seahawk

The MH-60R Seahawk is a versatile platform designed for a range of missions critical to maritime security. Equipped with state-of-the-art sonar and digital sensors, the Seahawks can detect underwater threats for Anti-Submarine Warfare. A Multi-mode radar and electronic support measures enhance precision targeting. 

Furthermore, the Seahawks are fully capable of rapid response in emergencies with Search and Rescue (SAR) & Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) capabilities. Its Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) capailities are essential for logistical support to ships at sea.

The helicopter’s advanced avionics, forward-looking infrared (FLIR) systems, and high flight readiness rates make it an indispensable asset in maritime environments.

Details of the Proposed Sale

The deal encompasses a wide range of equipment and systems aimed at enhancing the performance and survivability of the MH-60R helicopters. According to the U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), India has requested:

  • 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS) for secure data sharing.
  • Advanced data transfer systems and external fuel tanks for extended operations.
  • AN/AAS 44C(V) Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) systems for superior situational awareness.
  • Additional operator machine interface tools, munitions, test equipment, and logistical support.

Lockheed Martin, the primary contractor, will provide integration, testing, and ongoing technical support under its Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) program, which guarantees a flight readiness rate of approximately 95%.

The approval of this sale reflects the United States' commitment to enhancing India’s maritime defence capabilities amid evolving regional security challenges. According to the DSCA, the deal will significantly improve India's ability to deter current and future threats, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), which has seen growing strategic competition.

Congressional Review and Implementation

As part of the arms sale approval process, the notification has been sent to the U.S. Congress for review. Lawmakers will have the opportunity to raise concerns before finalizing the deal.

The implementation will involve temporary deployments of up to 20 U.S. government officials and 25 contractor representatives to India. Their role will be to provide technical support and ensure seamless integration and operation of the equipment.

This development underscores the growing defence partnership between India and the U.S., which has evolved into a cornerstone of strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The deal not only strengthens India’s maritime security but also reinforces the mutual commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific. 

Updated 16:26 IST, December 3rd 2024

