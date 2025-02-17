Indian Army Heads to Japan for Counter-Terror Drills Under 6th Edition of Exercise Dharma Guardian

Tokyo, Japan – The Indian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) are set to conduct the sixth edition of their annual joint military exercise Dharma Guardian at Mount Fuji, Japan, from February 25 to March 9, 2025. The exercise is aimed at strengthening interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under a UN mandate, according to an official statement by the Indian Army on X (formerly Twitter).

The announcement follows the visit of Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi to Japan in October 2024, which focused on expanding bilateral defence ties and military cooperation between India and Japan. The upcoming iteration of Dharma Guardian is expected to build on the momentum of this visit and further bolster defence cooperation between the two nations.

"The 6th edition of Joint Military Exercise #DharmaGuardian, between #India and #Japan, is scheduled to be conducted at Mount Fuji, Japan from 25 February to 09 March 2025. The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under a UN mandate. Building on the momentum of the #COAS successful visit to Japan from 14 to 17 October 2024, Exercise #DharmaGuardian 2025 will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan," – Indian Army on X.

India-Japan Military Ties Strengthen Through Dharma Guardian

The annual Dharma Guardian exercise has become a crucial component of India-Japan defence cooperation, enabling both armies to exchange best practices, improve coordination in joint operations, and enhance combat readiness in asymmetric warfare scenarios. The 2024 edition of the exercise was held in Rajasthan, India, where troops from both sides participated in extensive training focused on counter-terrorism operations, urban warfare tactics, and disaster response strategies.

Credit- ADGPI

This year's exercise will take place at Mount Fuji, providing an opportunity for both forces to operate in a diverse and challenging terrain while simulating real-time combat situations. Experts believe that Dharma Guardian 2025 will not only help in refining the operational synergy between the Indian Army and the JGSDF but also act as a confidence-building measure between the two nations.

Expanding Defence Partnerships: A Growing Strategic Alliance

Beyond Dharma Guardian, India and Japan have been actively deepening their defence cooperation through multiple joint military and naval exercises, including:

Malabar Exercise – A quadrilateral naval exercise involving India, Japan, the United States, and Australia, aimed at enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

A quadrilateral naval exercise involving India, Japan, the United States, and Australia, aimed at enhancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. Exercise Shinnyu Maitri – The first counter-terrorism exercise between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), focusing on joint special forces training.

The first counter-terrorism exercise between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), focusing on joint special forces training. Naval Exercises between the Indian Navy and the JMSDF – These exercises focus on anti-submarine warfare, maritime security, and disaster relief operations.

These exercises focus on anti-submarine warfare, maritime security, and disaster relief operations. Air Force Cooperation – Strengthening ties between the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) through joint training programs.

The India-Japan defence partnership aligns with their shared vision of maintaining regional stability, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, and countering emerging security challenges, including terrorism and maritime threats.

Strategic Importance of Indo-Pacific Defence Collaboration

The increasing frequency and scale of India-Japan military exercises underscore the growing strategic alignment between the two nations. With both countries sharing concerns over regional security threats, including territorial disputes and the increasing militarization of the Indo-Pacific, collaborative military initiatives such as Dharma Guardian provide a strong deterrent against hostile actors in the region.