Innovating Independence: How Indian Navy is Charting New Course in Innovation in Defence Technology

New Delhi: As India advances its Viksit Bharat vision, the Indian Navy stands at the forefront of a seismic shift in the nation’s defence landscape. With security needs growing increasingly complex, the focus on homegrown solutions has never been more urgent. Through groundbreaking initiatives, the Navy is driving India’s indigenisation and innovation agenda, transforming the country from a defence importer into a global leader in technology.

From launching ambitious programs like SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO, and TDAC) to fostering collaborations through the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) and the Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC), the Indian Navy is not only enhancing national security but also catalysing economic growth. These initiatives exemplify how defence innovation can redefine a nation's future.

Swavlamban 2024: A Watershed Moment

This year's Swavlamban 2024, the Navy's premier annual indigenisation event, the third in a row, epitomised India’s march toward self-reliance. Held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the two-day conference, themed "Strength and Power through Innovation and Indigenisation," was a convergence of startups, MSMEs, and defence leaders. Prominent attendees included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Airforce, the Defence Secretary, CISC, Baba Kalyani, Dr Vijayraghavan, Dr. Krishna Ella, highlighting the significance of this platform.

The event’s highlights included the launch of ADITI 3.0 (Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX) and the 13th Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC 13). These initiatives target critical areas such as AI, autonomous systems, and military communications, cementing India’s technological roadmap.

One of the most striking moments was the flag-off of the Sagarmala Parikrama by Matangi. The ambitious 1,600-kilometre autonomous vessel mission from Mumbai to Thoothukudi was successfully completed, signifying the achievement of a major milestone towards Atmanirbharata and the Navy’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to meet India’s unique security needs.

SPRINT: Accelerating Innovation at Scale

The SPRINT initiative has become a cornerstone of the Navy’s indigenisation drive. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji launched 75 Innovation challenges for the Indian Navy in the inaugural Swavlamban Seminar in 2022. SPRINT involved a co-development model, collegiate approach to decision-making, guidance by the partner incubators, ‘informed’ decision-making at the lowest level rather than at the highest level and expeditious processing.

Over 1,100 Proposals were received for the 75 challenges, and more than 115 SPRINT contracts with the Indian industry were signed in the first year itself. Some of them are game changers for the first time in the world. Overall, the Navy has received over 2,000 proposals from Indian Industries, which would result in 171 contracts. These include AI-powered maintenance systems, underwater drones, and intelligent mobility solutions, along with some game-changing innovations to advance indigenous defence technologies and operational efficiencies.

Through proactive interactions, streamlined procurement processes, and building a partnership with the Startups and MSMEs, the Navy has addressed the "valley of death"—a critical gap between prototype development and full-scale production. A ₹180 crore order for a domestic startup exemplifies the program's success in bridging this divide, offering startups a viable path to scalability. The provision of a Minimum order quantity has also added to the efforts to encourage Startups.

NIIO and TDAC: The Engines of Innovation

Established in 2020, the NIIO and TDAC have become India’s defence innovation linchpins. Operating with startup-like agility, these organisations enable engineers, researchers, and naval officers to co-develop technologies tailored to operational needs. Their ability to fast-track solutions—from conceptualisation to deployment—has transformed the Navy’s approach to addressing emerging challenges.

From AI surveillance systems to high-power microwave weapon prototypes under ADITI 3.0, these organisations ensure that India’s defence capabilities remain at the cutting edge. The Indian Naval Students’ Technical Engagement Programme (IN STEP), under NIIO, also engages young minds in premier educational institutions by offering online internships to seek innovative solutions to various problems.

Economic Potential: Building an Export-Ready Ecosystem

The Navy’s indigenisation strategy is not just about securing India’s borders—it’s about building a robust economic engine. The focus on dual-use technologies, applicable to both defence and civilian sectors, has amplified India’s global appeal as a defence exporter.

Key collaborations, such as Bharat Electronics Limited’s MoU with 3rdiTech and Bharat Semiconductors to boost semiconductor manufacturing, reflect this trajectory. These initiatives ensure India’s technological sovereignty while addressing global supply chain vulnerabilities. Products like the BrahMos missile, now 75% indigenised, highlight India’s readiness to compete in international markets.

Swavlamban as a Catalyst for Collaboration

Swavlamban 2024 also served as a bridge between industry and investors. Dedicated sessions connected startups with venture capitalists, ensuring that promising innovations receive the funding they need to scale. Hon’ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s rallying assertion during the event emphasised the government’s commitment to fostering private-sector participation in defence production.

“The ecosystem we have today allows us to shift from import dependency to innovation-led production,” the RM said. “By anticipating future requirements, we are creating indispensable products to the Armed Forces and beyond.”

Pioneering the Future: Vision 2047

The Indian Navy’s roadmap to achieving full self-reliance by 2047 is ambitious yet achievable. With initiatives like SPRINT, ADITI 3.0, and DISC 13 driving innovation, the Navy is laying the groundwork for a defence ecosystem that is not only resilient but also globally competitive.

This effort must continue to be pursued with determination and expand both the scope and scale to secure the Nation’s future so that the Armed Forces are future-ready. The Army and Air Force are also pursuing innovation to meet the requirements of cutting-edge technologies.

A Beacon of Innovation

The Indian Navy’s approach to indigenisation exemplifies how a military force can act as a catalyst for technological and economic transformation. By fostering collaboration, streamlining production pipelines, and supporting startups, the Navy is creating a sustainable model of defence innovation that can serve as a blueprint for other sectors.