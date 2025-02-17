Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 4500 Teacher Vacancies at dee.assam.gov.in

Updated 11:56 IST, February 17th 2025

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 4500 Teacher Vacancies at dee.assam.gov.in

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: The deadline for submitting applications is March 31. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Assam DEE Recruitment 2025/Representational Image | Image: Unsplash

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Assam 's Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has initiated the recruitment process for 4,500 school teachers across lower primary and upper primary schools in the state. Applications are now open on the official website dee.assam.gov.in. 

The deadline for submitting applications is March 31. There are 2,900 vacancies for Assistant Teachers in lower primary schools, and 1,600 vacancies for Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers in upper primary schools. The DEE will release separate merit lists for each district and category. 

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility 

Applicants must have passed either the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), depending on whether they are applying for lower or upper primary schools. Additionally, one of the languages (Language 1 or Language 2) in their CTET or ATET qualification must align with the school's medium of instruction. 

Candidates should be between 18 and 40 years old as of January 1, with age relaxation available for reserved categories. Moreover, individuals with more than two living children born on or after January 1, 2021, are ineligible for this recruitment. 

Assam DEE Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the DEE Assam recruitment portal. 

Step 2: Use a valid email ID and mobile number to register. 

Step 3: Enter your personal and educational details. 

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of your TET certificate, academic certificates, passport-size photograph, and signature. 

Step 5: Double-check all details for accuracy before submitting. 

Step 6: Download and print a copy of your application for future reference. 

Direct Link to Apply - Assam DEE Recruitment 2025 

Candidates should be aware that those who have more than two living children born after January 1, 2021, whether from a single or multiple partners, are not eligible to participate in the DEE Assam recruitment process. 

ALSO READ: JKPSC CCE 2024: Prelims Admit Card Released At jkpsc.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

ALSO READ: AIBE 19 Result 2024, to be Out Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Details Here

Published 08:26 IST, February 17th 2025

Assam

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: