BPSC Announces New Date For Rescheduled PT Exam. Check Details Here

BPSC Examination Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the new date for the rescheduled Preliminary Test (PT) for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), after it was cancelled earlier this month due to a tragic incident at Patna's Bapu Examination Center. The rescheduled exam is now set to take place on January 4, 2024.

The announcement came three days after the BPSC cancelled the examination that was originally held on December 13, 2024. The cancellation followed a violent disruption at the center, located in Patna's Kumhrar locality, where around 6,500 candidates had appeared for the test. The center was one of over 900 locations across the state where nearly 5 lakh candidates sat for the examination, which is aimed at recruiting candidates for Group A and B government posts.

The chaos unfolded when a group of "unruly" candidates created a ruckus outside the center, leading to an escalation in tensions. In the midst of the disorder, Ram Iqbal Singh, an additional examination superintendent, tragically collapsed and died from a heart attack. Authorities confirmed that Singh, who was overseeing the exam, suffered the fatal cardiac arrest following the commotion. A female candidate also collapsed during the disturbance and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

In the wake of the incident, the Patna district administration has taken a strong stance, recommending that charges, including murder, be filed against those responsible for the disruption. Police forces were deployed to restore order, and an investigation has been launched into the events that led to the unrest, including allegations of a potential paper leak.