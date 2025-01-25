CBSE Mandates Implementation of APAAR ID for Students in Affiliated Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it compulsory for students in its affiliated schools to use the APAAR ID as their main identification number. CBSE issued a notice on Friday, January 24, addressed to the principals/heads of CBSE-affiliated schools regarding this requirement.

The Ministry of Education introduced the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) to establish a lifelong digital identity for every student.

The official notification mentioned, ‘In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister for a ‘Digital India’, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is implementing the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registration (APAAR) ID system for students. This initiative aims to create a seamless, lifelong digital identity for every student, promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in academic record management.

What is APAAR?

APAAR, or Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a dedicated identification system designed for all students in India. This initiative forms part of the government's 'One Nation, One Student ID' programme, in line with the new National Education Policy of 2020.

What is APAAR ID?

The APAAR ID, a unique 12-digit code, enables students to digitally store, manage, and access all their academic credits, including scorecards, mark sheets, grade sheets, degrees, diplomas, certificates, and co-curricular achievements. This ID serves as a permanent digital identity for students within the education system.

With APAAR, all credentials are stored in one place using the APAAR ID, eliminating the need for additional certificates. This eliminates concerns about losing hard copies and is valuable for various purposes such as school transfers, entrance examinations, admissions, job applications, and skill development.

How to Get Your APAAR ID?