IIT Delhi Launches Advanced Certification in Persuasive UX Strategy Amid Surging Demand for Digital Expertise

In a world where digital interaction shapes user decisions, the fusion of User Experience (UX) design and persuasive strategies is redefining the way we connect with technology. Recognising the pressing need for expertise at this intersection of design and psychology, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced admissions to the second cohort of its Advanced Certification Programme in Persuasive UX Strategy. This programme equips learners with the tools to craft innovative and impactful digital interfaces that captivate and effectively guide user behaviour.

The demand for exceptional UX design is soaring, driven by India's digital and e-commerce revolution. With the UX services market projected to surge from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to USD 32.95 billion by 2030, at an astonishing CAGR of 37.8%, businesses are investing heavily in innovative interfaces to capture user attention. India's burgeoning e-commerce sector, anticipated to reach $325 billion by 2030, coupled with the rapid adoption of digital payments (expected to double to $7 trillion by 2030), underscores the critical role of UX in shaping consumer behaviour and driving business growth.

Speaking on the programme's announcement, Professor Jyoti Kumar, Head, of the Department of Design IIT Delhi, said, "The Advanced Certification Programme in Persuasive UX Strategy bridges the gap between technology and human psychology, empowering learners to create designs that are both functional and transformative. They will gain a deep understanding of user behaviour, enabling them to design interfaces that not only attract attention but also drive meaningful user interactions. Learners will emerge with market-relevant skills, ready to meet the growing industry demand for strategic UX professionals."

This six-month intensive programme provides over 240 hours of blended learning, seamlessly integrating business acumen with creative design thinking. Learners will master psychological persuasion techniques, use data analysis to optimise UX strategies and apply their knowledge in practical, real-world scenarios. The curriculum emphasises hands-on learning, including capstone projects and proficiency with industry-standard tools such as Figma, Maze, iMotions, Nvivo and Optimal Workshop.

The course features 20 meticulously curated modules covering diverse topics such as Usability, UX and CX, Role of UX in Product and Service Design, Creating UX Strategies from Research Data, Designing User Interfaces Aligned with Persuasive Strategies, Measuring ROI from UX Strategies, Cultural and Legal Considerations in UX Design, UX Processes for AR/VR and MR, Advanced UX Testing Methods Using Eye Trackers, EEG and GSR, among others. This programme is tailored for professionals aiming to excel in roles like UX Strategist, UX Designer, Product Designer, UX Researcher and Content Strategist.

Delivered through LIVE interactive sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, the programme also includes 2 to 5 days of campus immersion at IIT Delhi, providing them with a first-hand experience of the institution's world-class research environment. Learners will benefit from expert guest lectures, practical assignments designed to build a robust portfolio and a prestigious Completion Certificate from IIT Delhi, a testament to their expertise in persuasive UX strategy.