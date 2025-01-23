KCET 2025 Registration Begins At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Check Details Here

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the registration window for KCET 2025 today. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can submit their applications through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA will also publish the comprehensive list of KCET 2025 exam centres on its official website. Candidates can choose their KCET 2025 exam centre when filling out the application form. Candidates will need specific documents such as an SSLC (Class 10) mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, 2nd PUC mark sheet, passport-size photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression, and any reservation certificates, if applicable, when applying for KCET 2025.

KCET 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the KCET 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials on the new page to register.

Step 4: Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Step 5: Submit the application fee and on 'submit'.

Step 6: Download and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

The last date to fill out the applications for KCET 2025 is February 21, 2025.

Direct link - for Registration to KCET 2025

KCET 2025 is scheduled to take place from April 16 to 18, 2025. The Kannada language test will be conducted by KEA on April 18, 2025. Additionally, the Physics and Chemistry Paper is scheduled for April 16, while the Mathematics and Biology Paper will be held on April 17.

KCET 2025 Registration: Application Fee