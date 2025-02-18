Search icon
Updated 08:30 IST, February 18th 2025

Meghalaya BJP Calls for Central Probe into Alleged Fake Degrees at Private University

In Meghalaya, the BJP, represented by two MLAs, is part of the alliance government led by Conrad K Sangma's National People's Party.

Representational Image

The BJP , an ally of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance on Monday, called for a central agency investigation into allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against a private university. Sarma accused the University of Science and Technology of Meghalaya (USTM), located along the Assam-Meghalaya border and operating a 1000-bed hospital and medical college, of issuing counterfeit certificates and degrees to students. 

"This time around, the accusation is serious in nature and demands a thorough probe by a neutral agency. Even the faintest suspicion of fake degrees and fake certificates has serious ramifications on a student's future, bringing with it the potential to destroy many a budding career; in such a scenario, it becomes the responsibility of the government to investigate and parade the truth to the public," BJP general secretary Wankitbok Pohshna said in a statement. 

He stressed that the accusation, coming from a sitting CM of a neighbouring state, makes the issue a matter of genuine concern. 

"The Assam government has also threatened to derecognise USTM degrees, which will have a domino effect and jeopardise future prospects for many. An elected government, answerable to the people, should not wait for official communication but should immediately commence an independent judicial investigation," Pohshna added. 

According to the BJP leader, the investigation will serve two purposes: to take immediate legal action if the allegations are proven true, and to reassure students if the allegations are found to be false or unsupported. Last year, Sarma accused the university of causing flooding in Guwahati, a claim the university denied. 

The BJP, represented by two MLAs, is part of the alliance government led by the Conrad K Sangma-led National People's Party, which holds 32 out of 60 seats in the House. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Published 08:28 IST, February 18th 2025

