Updated 14:49 IST, February 17th 2025

NIFT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Closes Today at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, Apply Now

NIFT Answer Key 2025: Candidates who participated in the NIFT entrance exam and want to contest the answer key must visit the official website.

NIFT Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the opportunity to challenge the NIFT 2025 answer key on Monday, February 17, 2025. Candidates who participated in the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam and want to contest the answer key must visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. 

To dispute the answer key, candidates need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per challenged question. The deadline to submit objections is until 11 PM. Payments for the processing fee can be made using a Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. 

NIFT Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objection 

Step 1: Visit the official NIFT website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. 

Step 2: on the link titled "Challenge regarding Answer Key." 

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Enter the security PIN shown on the screen and proceed. 

Step 5: Choose the question(s) you wish to challenge and upload supporting documents in a single PDF file. 

Step 6: Submit your challenge and complete the payment online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. 

Direct Link to Register - NIFT Answer Key 2025 

NIFT Exam 2025:  

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the NIFT 2025 entrance exam on February 9 across 91 centres in 81 cities across India. The exam was conducted in both Hindi and English mediums, and candidates could choose between Computer Based Test (CBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) modes. 

This entrance examination is for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.), Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.), and for NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA) in B.Des. and B.F.Tech. 

Published 14:49 IST, February 17th 2025

