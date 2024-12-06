UGC Announces Open Admissions for UG and PG Students in All Disciplines | Full Details Inside

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled new draft regulations that promise to transform higher education in India. Announced on Thursday, the guidelines aim to offer greater flexibility and inclusivity for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students, allowing them to pursue any discipline, regardless of their prior academic background.

One of the key features of the new regulations is the introduction of biannual admissions. Students will now have the opportunity to apply for admissions twice a year, in July/August and January/February, making it easier to start their academic journey at different times.

In a major shift, the regulations remove the traditional requirement for students to follow their previous subject area. This means that students who studied arts, science, or commerce in school can apply for any UG or PG program, provided they pass the necessary entrance exam for the chosen field. The UGC aims to break down disciplinary barriers, promoting multidisciplinary learning.

Additionally, the regulations include provisions for multiple entry and exit points, allowing students to leave and rejoin their courses without losing academic progress. The guidelines also support the option of earning credits in skill development, apprenticeships, and multidisciplinary subjects alongside the main discipline.

Higher education institutions (HEIs) will have more autonomy, including the ability to set attendance requirements and offer Accelerated Degree Programs (ADP) and Extended Degree Programs (EDP), giving students more control over their learning pace.