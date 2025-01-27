19 Pc Of Candidates In Delhi Polls Fray Declared Criminal Cases: ADR

New Delhi: Nineteen per cent of candidates contesting the assembly election in Delhi have declared criminal cases, according to an analysis by polls rights body ADR.

The figure marks a slight decline from the 2020 election in which 20 per cent of candidates had reported criminal cases in their affidavits.

Despite the marginal decrease, the issue of criminality among candidates continues to be a significant concern, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR has released a report highlighting trends in age demographics, education levels, and political participation. Data for the analysis was sourced from affidavits submitted by the candidates with their nomination papers.

Compared to the 2020 election, the number of candidates analysed has risen from 672 to 699.

Accoding to the report, 12 per cent of the candidates in the fray face serious criminal charges, including offences punishable by five or more years in prison. The figure is down from 15 per cent in the previous election.

These charges include cases related to murder, attempted murder, and crimes against women, which remain pressing issues in the electoral landscape.

Thirteen candidates have declared cases involving crimes against women while two are charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Five candidates face allegations of attempted murder under Section 307 of the IPC.

Party-wise analysis reveals notable differences in the proportion of candidates with criminal backgrounds.

AAP leads with 63 per cent of its candidates declaring criminal cases, including 41 per cent facing serious charges. The Congress has 41 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases, including 19 per cent facing serious allegations.

The BJP has the lowest proportion of candidates facing criminal cases among the three major parties, with 29 per cent. BJP candidates declaring serious charges against themselves stand at 13 per cent.

The trend of fielding candidates with criminal cases persists despite a 2020 Supreme Court directive aimed at curbing their selection.

The top court had made it mandatory for political parties to provide specific and cogent reasons for nominating candidates with criminal backgrounds, emphasising on the nominees' qualifications, achievements and merit.

However, the ADR report indicates that political parties continue to flout these directives.

Justifications such as a candidate's popularity or claims of politically motivated cases remain commonplace despite being deemed inadequate by the top court.

The report raises questions about the commitment of political parties to electoral reforms and their adherence to democratic principles.