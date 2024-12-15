BJP's Ramesh Pehalwan, Councillor Wife Kusum Lata Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Welcoming the two leaders into the party-fold, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal told a press conference, "I am happy to have Kusum Lataji re-inducted. Rameshji had joined the party in 2013. Today, after seven years, they are returning home. Rameshji and Kusum Lataji are with the people 24 hours a day, in their happiness and sorrow. They have also done good work in wrestling. I welcome them back." Ramesh Pehalwan said, "I am returning home today. The whole world sees Delhi through Kejriwal's eyes. Whether it is a matter of children going abroad or a child speaking French on the world stage, it is because of Kejriwal. My father was a government employee. Delhi will move ahead." Kusum Lata said, "I am a two-time municipal councillor. I contested the elections from the BJP. I am joining the AAP, influenced by Kejriwal's ideology." The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term in power in Delhi after the polls due in February.