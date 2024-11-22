BREAKING: Apologise Publicly or Face Action: Vinod Tawde Sends Legal Notice to Kharge, Rahul

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party’s ( BJP ) Vinod Tawde sent a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi demanding a written apology.

In an X post, Tawde wrote, “I have sent a defamation notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate in the false Nallasopara case because they have tried to malign my image and that of the Bharatiya Janata Party by spreading lies in this matter.”