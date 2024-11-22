Search icon
Published 16:25 IST, November 22nd 2024

BREAKING: Apologise Publicly or Face Action: Vinod Tawde Sends Legal Notice to Kharge, Rahul

Apologise Publicly or Face Action: Vinod Tawde Sends Legal Notice to Kharge, Rahul

BREAKING: Apologise Publicly or Face Action: Vinod Tawde Sends Legal Notice to Kharge, Rahul | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party’s ( BJP ) Vinod Tawde sent a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi demanding a written apology.

In an X post, Tawde wrote, “I have sent a defamation notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate in the false Nallasopara case because they have tried to malign my image and that of the Bharatiya Janata Party by spreading lies in this matter.”

“The truth is before everyone that the alleged amount of Rs 5 crore was not recovered during the investigation conducted by the Election Commission and the police. This case is a complete proof of Congress's low-level politics,” the Maharashtra BJP leader added.

 

