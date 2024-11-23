BIG BREAKING: Raj Thackeray's Son Amit Takes Lead in Early Trends From Mahim

Mahim Election Results 2024: Amit Thackeray, making his debut in electoral politics, is leading in the Mahim Assembly seat, according to early trends. Amit, the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray , is contesting as part of the BJP -led Mahayuti alliance. However, he faces strong competition from Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar, who has previously won the seat in both 2014 and 2019. Despite being a newcomer, Amit is holding his ground in a closely contested race.

Amit’s entry into politics is seen as a crucial step to carry forward the Thackeray family's political legacy. Unlike his cousin, Aditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Amit has largely stayed out of the public eye until now. He has been involved with his father’s party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), founded after Raj Thackeray’s split from Shiv Sena.

In his poll affidavit, Amit Thackeray revealed that he completed his Master of Management Studies (MMS) from Mumbai University. He has assets worth ₹16 crore and liabilities of ₹4 crore. Amit, who is involved in business and agriculture, is a new face in the political arena but is expected to make a mark.

Raj Thackeray, despite never contesting an election himself, has supported his son's political debut. On voting day, Raj Thackeray urged voters to come out in large numbers and said that not voting is not an option. Speaking to reporters, Raj Thackeray talked about how he felt that his son is contesting elections to which he said, “It was (a) good (feeling).” He was accompanied by his wife Sharmila and daughter Urvashi.