Chandrapur Election Results: BJP's Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan Defeats INC's Pravin Nanaji

Chandrapur Assembly Election Results 2024: The Election for Chandrapur Assembly Maharashtra , which is one of the 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, was held on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23, and the counting has started.

BJP candidates have won five of the six assembly seats in the Chandrapur district in the Maharashtra polls, with the Congress consoling itself with just one win.

Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar retained his seat from Brahmapuri, while senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar registered his fourth consecutive victory in Ballarpur.

BJP’s Deorao Bhonge won from Rajura, while his party colleague Kirtikumar, alias Bunty Bhangdiya, grabbed the Chimur seat. The saffron party’s Kishore Jorgewar and Karan Deotale won from the Chandrapur and Warora constituencies, respectively.

The BJP, which leads the Mahayuti coalition, was winning or leading in 132 of the 288 seats in the states, according to the latest figures shared by the Election Commission. Its partners Shiv Sena and NCP are set to win 57 and 41 seats.

The Congress, part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, is likely to win in only 16 constituencies. Its MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have bagged 20 and 10 seats, respectively.

-Brahmapuri Result 2024 Live Updates: At 05:02 PM, VIJAY NAMDEORAO WADETTIWAR of Indian National Congress is leading from Brahmapuri.

-Ballarpur Result 2024 Live Updates: At 04:46 PM, MUNGANTIWAR SUDHIR SACCHIDANAND of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Ballarpur.

-Warora Result 2024 Live Updates: At 04:30 PM, KARAN SANJAY DEOTALE of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Warora.

-Chimur Result 2024 Live Updates: At 04:02 PM, BANTI BHANGDIYA of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Chimur.

Maharashtra Chandrapur Assembly Election 2024: Candidates List

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance - comprising Congress , Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar 's faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - and the Mahayuti alliance - comprising Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar 's faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - have announced their candidates for the Chandrapur Constituency Assembly Elections 2024 after the announcement of voting dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Candidate Party Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan BJP Pravin Nanaji Padwekar INC Manoj Gopichand Lade BSP Nabha Sandip Waghmare Peoples Party of India (Democratic) Dnyaneshwar Eknath Nagrale Republican Party of India (Athawale) Rajesh Bhimrao Ghutke Vikas India Party (VIP) Vinod Kawaduji Khobragade Independent

Chandrapur Election Results 2024 LIVE:

Counting on all 6 Constituencies Rajura, Chandrapur (SC), Ballarpur, Bramhpuri, Chimur and Warora begins.

Ballarpur Live Results:

BJP candidate, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sacchidanand from BJP is leading with +16493 votes. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Mungantiwar Sudhir Sacchidanand from BJP is leading with +1469 votes.

From Ballarpur, BJP Candidate Mungantiwar Sudhir Sacchidanand is leading with +1205 votes. Rawat Santoshsingh Chandansingh from INC is trailing.

Chandrapur Live Results:

Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan from BJP is leading with +23350 votes.

BJP candidate, Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan is leading with +5934 votes. Pravin Nanaji Padwekar from INC is trailing.

BJP candidate, Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan is leading with +5934 votes. Pravin Nanaji Padwekar from INC is trailing. From Chandrapur, Pravin Nanaji Padwekar from INC is leading with +113 votes. BJP candidate, Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan is trailing by 113 Votes.

Rajura Live Result:

Dhote Subhash Ramchandrarao from INC is leading with +296 votes. Deorao Vithoba Bhongle from BJP is trailing.

ADV Chatap Wamanrao Sadashiv from Swatantra Bharat Paksha is leading by +930 votes.

ADV Chatap Wamanrao Sadashiv from Swatantra Bharat Paksha is leading by +194 votes. Dhote Subhash Ramchandrarao from INC is trailing with 194 votes.

Bramhapuri Live Result:

INC candidate, Vijay Namdeorao Wadettiwar is leading with +6346 votes.

Vijay Namdeorao Wadettiwar from INC is leading with +381 votes. Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare from BJP is trailing.

Chimur Live Result:

BJP candidate Banti Bhangdia is leading with +9853 votes.

Banti Bhangdia from BJP is leading with +2147 votes. Satish Manohar Warjukar from INC is trailing.

Warora Live Result:

Karan Sanjay Deotale from BJP is leading with +11034 votes.

BJP candidate, Karan Sanjay Deotale is leading with +5003 votes. Mukesh Manoj Jiwtode, an independent candidate is trailing.

Chandrapur Assembly Election Result: What happened in 2019?

Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan was the Independent winning candidate from the Chandrapur constituency in Maharashtra 2019 Assembly elections. He secured 117570 votes while 44909 votes were polled in favour of Nanaji Sitaramji Shamkule from the BJP.

