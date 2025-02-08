'End of Lies..': HM Amit Shah Vows to Make Delhi No.1 Capital After BJP's Win

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has declared the BJP’s near-certain victory in Delhi as the “end of lies, arrogance, and anarchy.” With the party leading in 48 out of 70 seats and only two rounds of counting left, a saffron wave is sweeping the capital. The results mark a major setback for AAP, as former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost his New Delhi seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by over 3,000 votes.

Shah Thanks Delhi, Hails Modi’s Leadership

Taking to social media, Shah called the mandate a victory for "Modi’s guarantee" and the result of the people’s trust in the Prime Minister’s development agenda.

"The rule of lies in Delhi has come to an end… This is the defeat of arrogance and anarchy. This is a victory for Modi’s guarantee and the trust Delhiites have in his vision for development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this overwhelming mandate. Under Modi Ji’s leadership, the BJP is committed to fulfilling all its promises and making Delhi the world’s No. 1 capital."

Saffron Surge in the Capital

The BJP’s performance signals a major shift in Delhi’s political landscape. Once an AAP stronghold, the capital is now witnessing a wave of support for the BJP, with voters seemingly rejecting Kejriwal’s leadership.