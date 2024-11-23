Kolhapur Election Result: SHS's Rajendra Gavit Secures Lead With 80222 Votes

Kolhapur Election Result 2024: Kolhapur assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. The district had the highest voter turnout (76.63 per cent) in Maharashtra. The results for the 10 seats that fall in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra (Kolhapur North and Kolhapur South) will be announced today, November 23. The 10 seats that come under Kolhapur district are Radhanagari, Shirol, Chandgad, Kagal, Kolhapur North, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle and Ichalkaranji.

The key candidates contesting in the assembly elections are Ruturaj Sanjay Patil of INC, Amal Mahadevrao Mahadik of BJP, Rajesh Vinayak Kashirsagar of Shiv Sena and Abhijeet Daulat Raut of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, among others.

Kolhapur Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

14:15 PM: BJP's Amal Mahadevrao Mahadik leads in Kolhapur South with 1,18,472 votes. INC's Ruturaj Sanjay Patil trails at second.

14:00 PM: Shiv Sena's Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar secures 92,306 votes, taking a lead in Kolhapur North. He has overtaken an independent candidate Rajesh Bharat Latkar.

13:10 PM: Shiv Sena's Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar leads at Kolhapur North with 63,828 votes.

12:14 PM: As the voting continues, SHS's Rajendra Gavit secures a comfortable lead with 80222 votes.

11:15 AM: Abitkar Prakash Anandrao of the Shiv Sena leads in Radhanagari constituency with 32,141 votes.

10:40 AM: Shivaji Shattupa Patil of IND is leading in the Chandgad constituency of the Kolhapur district with 11,160 votes. He is trailed by Kupekar-Babhulkar Nandatai alias Nandini of the NCP (SCP) with 7,480 votes.

09:16 AM: Rajesh Bharat Latkar, an Independent candidate, leads from the Kolhapur North constituency.

09:15 AM: Amal Mahadevrao Mahadik from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading from Kolhapur South constituency.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes has begun in most constituencies in Maharashtra. First, the postal ballots will be counted.