Did Virat Kohli Breach IPL Code Of Conduct During MI vs RCB Clash? Rare And Questionable Act Raises Speculations | WATCH

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli was fired up and that was evident during Bengaluru's game against Mumbai at the Wankhede. Bengaluru may have won the game by 12 runs against Mumbai but Kohli may be in trouble for his latest act. During the high-profile game at the Wankhede stadium, Kohli was spotted smashing his bat after his brilliant knock of 67 boff 42 balls. MI captain Hardik Pandya picked up the prized scalp when Kohli tried to sweep him from outside the off-stump.

Kohli smashed the bat when he walked into the dressing-room after his dismissal. This also goes to show how seriously Kohli takes his batting. The hunger to score more and more is the quality that separates Kohli from the rest. Here is the clip where Kohli vents his anger on his bat.

WATCH VIDEO

Here's The Rule That Virat Kohli Flouted

When it comes to the IPL Code of Conduct, Article 2.1 states that the phrase “during a Match” should be interpreted broadly to cover all conduct which takes place at the ground on the day of a Match, and not just conduct which takes place on the field of play, for example in the changing rooms, or during any of the intervals in the Match.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

RCB have now six points in their kitty and are sitting comfortably in the third place with a healthy NRR of 1.015. Delhi Capitals are the only team not to lose any matches and have remained at the top of the table, followed by the Gujarat Titans , who thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game.

SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one point in their tally and they need to start winning matches very soon. Mumbai are in the 8th place and if Chennai Super Kings get the better of Punjab Kings , they would manage to leapfrog Hardik Pandya's team.

Kohli in IPL