Latehar Election Result 2024: BJP's Prakash Ram wins Latehar with 98062 votes
BJP's Prakash Ram wins Latehar with 98062 votes, know more.
Latehar Election 2024 Results: Latehar Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the month of November 2024.
Latehar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list
Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Latehar seat.
|Candidate
|Party
|Prakash Ram
|BJP
|Prakash Kumar Ravi
|BSP
|Baidyanath Ram
|JMM
|Shivnath Rajak
|NCP
|Santosh Kumar Paswan
|JLKM
|Lalsu Ram
|BAP
|Brahamdev Ram
|API
Latehar Election Results 2019
In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, JMM Baidyanath Ram won from the Latehar garnering 76507 votes. Baidyanath Ram defeated BJP Prakash Ram who got 60179 votes.
Latehar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 voting date
The date of voting for the Latehar Assembly Constituency Election 2024 was 13 November. The voting took place in the Phase 1, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Latehar Assembly Election 2024 Election Phase
The Latehar constituency in Jharkhand voted in Phase 1. The voting in Jharkhand took place in two phases - November 13 and November 20
Latehar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 Counting
The counting and announcement of results for the Latehar Assembly Constituency Election 2024 begins.
Latehar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 Result Date and Time
The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Latehar Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will take place on November 23, counting of votes begins at 8 AM.
