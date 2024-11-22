Latehar Election Result 2024: BJP's Prakash Ram wins Latehar with 98062 votes

Latehar Election 2024 Results: Latehar Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the month of November 2024.

Baidyanath Ram

LEADING

JMM

81169

Brahamdev Ram

TRAILING

APOI

2077

Shivnath Rajak

TRAILING

NCP

407

Santosh Kumar Paswan

TRAILING

JKLKM

3207

Shrawan Paswan

TRAILING

IND

2046

Latehar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Latehar seat.

Candidate Party Prakash Ram BJP Prakash Kumar Ravi BSP Baidyanath Ram JMM Shivnath Rajak NCP Santosh Kumar Paswan JLKM Lalsu Ram BAP Brahamdev Ram API

Latehar Election Results 2019

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, JMM Baidyanath Ram won from the Latehar garnering 76507 votes. Baidyanath Ram defeated BJP Prakash Ram who got 60179 votes.

BJP candidate Prakash Ram is leading with 491 votes. Baidyanath Ram from JMM is trailing.

Latehar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 voting date

The date of voting for the Latehar Assembly Constituency Election 2024 was 13 November. The voting took place in the Phase 1, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Latehar Assembly Election 2024 Election Phase

The Latehar constituency in Jharkhand voted in Phase 1. The voting in Jharkhand took place in two phases - November 13 and November 20

Latehar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 Counting

The counting and announcement of results for the Latehar Assembly Constituency Election 2024 begins.

