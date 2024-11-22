Congress' Dhiraj Deshmukh Loses Latur Rural Seat, Brother Amit Deshmukh Wins Latur City

Updates: Congress leader Dhiraj Deshmukh, who is also the brother of Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh lost in Latur Rural, while elder brother Amit Deshmukh won in Latur city on Congress tickets.

The Assembly elections in the Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday.

Latur district has 6 Assembly constituencies: Latur Rural, Latur City, Ahmedpur, Udgir, Nilanga, and Ausa.

Latur Rural Election Results

BJP 's Ramesh Karad registers victory in Latur Rural. He defeated sitting Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh.

Latur Rural is an assembly constituency located in the Latur district of Maharashtra.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ramesh Kashiram Karad from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting against the incumbent MLA, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress (INC), along with several other independent candidates.

In the 2019 election, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress secured victory by defeating the None of the Above (NOTA) option with a margin of 107,506 votes.

Latur City Election Results

Three-time Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh yet again registered victory from Latur City. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Archana Chakurkar by a margin of 7,398 votes.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amit Deshmukh of the Congress won the seat with a significant margin, securing 111,156 votes. Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti from the Bharatiya Janata Party was the runner-up, receiving 70,741 votes.

Ahmedpur Election Results

Sitting NCP MLA Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil defeated NCP-SP's Vinayak Patil by a margin of 31,669 votes.

The Ahmadpur Assembly constituency is witnessing a contest between Vinayak Patil from the Sharad Pawar -led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) and the sitting MLA Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil, representing the Ajit Pawar -led NCP faction.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) triumphed with 84,636 votes, capturing 39.37 percent of the vote share. Patil, a prominent political figure in Ahmadpur, achieved a significant victory by defeating BJP’s Jadhav Patil Vinayakrao Kishanrao with a margin of 29,191 votes.

However, his alignment with the Ajit Pawar faction has paved the way for a challenge from his former party colleague, Vinayak Patil, who contested under the NCP (SP) banner.

Udgir Election Results

Sanjay Baburao Bansode (NCP) defeated Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao of NCP (SP) by 93,000 votes.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Baburao Bansode of the Nationalist Congress Party secured the seat by defeating Anil Sadashiv Kamble of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 20,579 votes.

Nilanga Election Results

Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar (BJP) defeated Congress' Abhaykumar Satishrao Salunkhe from the Nilanga constituency by a margin of 13,740 votes.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ashokrao Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 32,131 votes.

Ausa Election Results

Abhimanyu Pawar (BJP) defeated Dinkar Baburao Mane (UBT) by a margin of 33,000 votes.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Abhimanyu Pawar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Basavaraj Mahadvarao Patil of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 26,714 votes.