Maharashtra Election Result LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Counting of Votes

Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Date: Maharashtra is all set to declare the single-phase Assembly Elections 2024 results on November 23. The election results will seal the fate of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling Mahayuti alliance of CM Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and the Nationalist Congress Party ( Ajit Pawar camp) are tied in a battle with the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of Sena and NCP.

Maharashtra Election Results: When will the Maharashtra election results be declared?

The Maharashtra election results will be declared on November 23rd, Saturday. You can watch the live coverage of the Assembly election results on the Republic Media Network channel.

Maharashtra Election Results: Where to watch Maharashtra election results?

The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be available on the ECI website (https://results.eci.gov.in). The website will give out real-time updates on counting trends and results.

To watch the comprehensive coverage of the Maharashtra Elections Results 2024, tune in to Republic TV (for English) and R Bharat (for Hindi).

Republic TV LIVE TV: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/

R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

Republic World Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

Besides, Republic World will also be running a live blog where users will get updates in real-time. You can track the fastest and latest update on our Republic World English Website: https://www.republicworld.com/

What are the Maharashtra Exit Polls predicting? Who will win in Maharashtra?

According to exit poll prediction, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance may have an edge against MVA.

The Mahayuti may win P-MARQ 137-157 seats, MVA may get 126-146 while others might bag somewhere between 2-8 seats.